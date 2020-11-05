 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Black Hills stakes goals to reduce carbon emissions
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Black Hills stakes goals to reduce carbon emissions

{{featured_button_text}}
Utility work

Crews work on a pipeline replacement project for Black Hills Energy in September just east of Lincoln.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Black Hills Energy officials have announced corporate clean energy goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its natural gas and electricity operations in the coming decades.

The South Dakota-based company, which supplies natural gas to homes and businesses in Lincoln and across Nebraska, has set a goal of reducing emissions 50% by 2035 in its natural gas operation.

Separately, the company set goals of reducing emissions in its electric operations by 40% before 2030 and 70% by 2040, a news release said.

The company has set its baseline greenhouse gas levels as its 2005 emissions and, since then, Black Hills has reduced emissions by more than 33% in its gas operation and 25% in its electric operation, the company said.

“Our clean energy goals keep the needs of our customers at the forefront of our decision-making and reflect commitments that are achievable using technology available today,” Black Hills Energy's Vice President of Operations Kevin Jarosz said.

'This is about being smart': Mayor unveils draft plan to address climate change in Lincoln
NPPD won't use hydrogen from Monolith plant
The impact of climate change on Nebraska's water: Too much and too little

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News