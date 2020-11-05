Black Hills stakes goals to reduce carbon emissions

Black Hills Energy officials have announced corporate clean energy goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its natural gas and electricity operations in the coming decades.

The South Dakota-based company, which supplies natural gas to homes and businesses in Lincoln and across Nebraska, has set a goal of reducing emissions 50% by 2035 in its natural gas operation.

Separately, the company set goals of reducing emissions in its electric operations by 40% before 2030 and 70% by 2040, a news release said.

The company has set its baseline greenhouse gas levels as its 2005 emissions and, since then, Black Hills has reduced emissions by more than 33% in its gas operation and 25% in its electric operation, the company said.

“Our clean energy goals keep the needs of our customers at the forefront of our decision-making and reflect commitments that are achievable using technology available today,” Black Hills Energy's Vice President of Operations Kevin Jarosz said.

