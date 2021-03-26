 Skip to main content
Black Hills relocating gas meters in some Lincoln neighborhoods
Black Hills relocating gas meters in some Lincoln neighborhoods

black hills meter replacement

Black Hills Energy is replacing indoor gas mains in several Lincoln neighborhoods, including in the Country Club neighborhood.

 Black Hills Energy

Black Hills Energy said it has begun work to upgrade natural gas service in several Lincoln neighborhoods by replacing service lines and relocating meters located inside homes and businesses.

For decades, it was common practice to locate meters inside, usually in the basement, to protect them from the elements and ensure accurate readings, but technological advancements have now made it industry practice to locate meters outside, Black Hills said in a news release. That allows easier access and also alleviates interruptions in gas service when routine maintenance is required.

During the upgrades, affected customers will be without natural gas for a short time. Customers will be notified by Black Hills Energy’s contractor, Infrasource, prior to any work being done and should expect to have natural gas service restored the same day.

Infrasource employees will need to access homes or businesses at an arranged time to relocate the meter, perform a safety inspection and relight pilot lights when work is completed. They will have identification and be easily identifiable through branded hard hats and vehicles.

Some excavation will be required in the location where the gas service enters the residence, as well as some excavation where the service line connects to the gas main. That is typically out by the street or alley. The contractor will restore any excavated areas, including landscaping or paving.

Customers who have any questions or require additional information should call Black Hills Energy at 888-890-5554.

0 comments
