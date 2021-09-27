Black Hills annual price option registration ends Oct. 8

Black Hills Energy said Monday that there is still plenty of room for customers to sign up for its annual price option, but the registration deadline is rapidly approaching.
The annual price option program allows customers to lock in their natural gas rates at a predetermined price. This year, that price is about 53 cents per therm, considerably higher than last year's price of about 43 cents per therm.
The annual price option is meant to provide customers with predictability and stability for natural gas pricing, not necessarily to save them money.
However, those who enrolled last year saved a considerable amount of money after a severe February cold snap sent natural gas prices soaring.
Black Hills, which had $86.5 million in additional natural gas costs in Nebraska related to the record-breaking cold, is charging residential customers a surcharge that averages $10 a month for the next three years to recoup the costs. However, those who participated in the annual price option last year are exempt from the surcharges.
“We’ve all experienced a good deal of uncertainty in the last year or so. This program is helpful for customers who are looking for more consistency and predictability in their budgets, especially during cold winter months,” Kevin Jarosz, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of operations in Nebraska, said in a news release.
Those wishing to sign up for the program can do so by going to blackhillsenergy.com/apo or by calling 888-890-5554. The deadline to sign up is Oct. 8 or 12,000 people, whichever comes first.
