Black Hills annual price option registration ends Oct. 8

Black Hills Energy said Monday that there is still plenty of room for customers to sign up for its annual price option, but the registration deadline is rapidly approaching.

The annual price option program allows customers to lock in their natural gas rates at a predetermined price. This year, that price is about 53 cents per therm, considerably higher than last year's price of about 43 cents per therm.

The annual price option is meant to provide customers with predictability and stability for natural gas pricing, not necessarily to save them money.

However, those who enrolled last year saved a considerable amount of money after a severe February cold snap sent natural gas prices soaring.

Black Hills, which had $86.5 million in additional natural gas costs in Nebraska related to the record-breaking cold, is charging residential customers a surcharge that averages $10 a month for the next three years to recoup the costs. However, those who participated in the annual price option last year are exempt from the surcharges.