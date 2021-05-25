Biz Buzz: Two coffee chains plan new Lincoln locations

Both Starbucks and Scooter's Coffee are planning new locations in southeast Lincoln.

Starbucks filed a building permit last week for a site at Edgewood Shopping Center at 56th Street and Nebraska 2. Based on the details and description, it looks like it will be a new standalone building rather than a remodel of one of the existing spaces there.

It's an interesting choice for a new location because there already is a Starbucks inside the Target store at Edgewood.

The new Scooter's location will be at 84th Street and Nebraska 2.

Local franchise owner Jason Metcalf said the kiosk-style building is part of the new Scooter's concept. Construction has already begun and it should open sometime this summer.

It will be the 20th Scooter's location in Lincoln.

