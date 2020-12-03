 Skip to main content
Biz Buzz: The scoop on another Scoops
Biz Buzz: The scoop on another Scoops

Scoops ice cream shop has opened a second location in the Meadowlane Shopping Center at 70th and Vine streets.

 Matt Olberding

Scoops, an ice cream shop at 70th and Van Dorn streets, has opened a second location about 2½ miles to the north.

Mike Bretta, who owns Scoops as well as Toys From the Past, said the second location opened last month at 830 N. 70th in the Meadowlane Shopping Center.

Both locations are open noon-8 p.m. on weekdays and noon-9 p.m. on weekends. The stores' offerings include Ashby's premium ice creams, Snowflakes shaved ice, Dole pineapple whip and homemade edible cookie dough. Bretta said he also has recently added fudge.

For more information and to see a menu. go to scoopslincoln.com.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

