Biz Buzz: The scoop on another Scoops

Scoops ice cream shop has opened a second location in the Meadowlane Shopping Center at 70th and Vine streets.
Scoops, an ice cream shop at 70th and Van Dorn streets, has opened a second location about 2½ miles to the north.
Mike Bretta, who owns Scoops as well as Toys From the Past, said the second location opened last month at 830 N. 70th in the Meadowlane Shopping Center.
Both locations are open noon-8 p.m. on weekdays and noon-9 p.m. on weekends. The stores' offerings include Ashby's premium ice creams, Snowflakes shaved ice, Dole pineapple whip and homemade edible cookie dough. Bretta said he also has recently added fudge.
For more information and to see a menu. go to
scoopslincoln.com.
Voila!
Chef Peter Wang finishes what he started in the last installment of PhotoFiles. Instant hand-pulled noodles. Let's continue our look back on Lincoln's culinary history.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Arturo's
Only in America ... Mexican food in the snow at Arturo's in 1989.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Bum Steer
Hungry customers pack the Americana-laden dining room at Bum Steer in 1995.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Shoe's
Al Poteat and his son, Cody, work on an ostrich kebab at Shoe's Bar & Grill in 1995.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Rock 'n' Roll Runza
A heavily bundled pedestrian passes the facade of of Rock 'n' Roll Runza in 1991 as Santa Claus rocks on the roof and Marilyn Monroe isn't quite dressed for the weather.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Jan Drake's Garden Cafe
It may seem like a no-brainer today, but smoking wasn't always prohibited at Jan Drake's Garden Cafe, which marketed itself as a healthy eatery in 1991.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Pioneer Pete
Last year's theft of Pioneer Pete, Lee's Restaurant's giant chicken mascot, wasn't the first time. Raymond Sell (left) and Shane Reutzel reinstall the massive poultry in 1996 after a truck accidentally knocked it off its perch and it got stolen for a day.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Koreana Gardens
Presentation was just as important as preparation at Koreana Gardens at 30th and O streets in 1996.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Red & Black Cafe
Disaffected youths congregate at Red & Black Cafe in 1993. From left are artist Bob Underwood, co-owner Shawn Thompson and regular Damon Kurnik.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Atrium Vault
The vault in the basement of the Atrium downtown was converted into a restaurant in 1982. The lone diner is seated directly under N Street.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
The Senate Cafe
Accidents happen. Firefighters and police race to try and save The Senate Cafe, on fire in 1970.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
The Coffee House
Original owners Jim McCabe and Helen Maddux show off some of their signature beverage offerings at The Coffee House in 1987.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Miscellanea
Waitress Sally Waldren works on the menu board amid the many gifts, foods and homewares at Miscellanea in 1991.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Julio's
Waitress Roxi Bradway serves Monte Lubben (left) and Kevin Norder at the Gateway Julio's, which closed soon after this picture was taken in 1993. It was reopened as The Bum Steer.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
To be concluded...
The 1987 view from a big rig in the parking lot of Johnson's Cafe -- a once-popular eatery for truckers.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
