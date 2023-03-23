There are a number of restaurants that have announced plans for either new or relocated Lincoln restaurant locations over the past few weeks. Here's a sampling:

* Canyon Joe's Barbecue, which has been operating for a little more than a year as a food truck, has plans for a brick-and-mortar location. There is a sign up advertising that the business is "coming soon" to the spot at 18th and N streets that hosted the Panic Bar and then a short-lived coffee shop.

* TKK Fried Chicken, a Taiwan-based chicken chain, is planning a location at 2755 Jamie Lane, which is near 27th Street and Yankee Hill Road. The restaurant will be co-located with Kung Fu Tea, which already has a Lincoln location near 27th and Superior streets.

* Panda Express has filed a building permit for a location at 3920 N. 26th St., which is just west of 27th Street between Superior Street and Cornhusker Highway. It would be the Asian fast-food chain's fourth Lincoln location.

* Risky's Bar & Grill closed its location at 48th Street and Leighton Avenue this past weekend and opened a new restaurant called Lil' Risky Sports Bar & Grill near 33rd and Superior streets.

* Local Mexican fast-food chain Taco Inn is planning its fifth Lincoln location, according to a building permit. The restaurant will be built at 8520 Bowman Road, which is near 84 Street and Nebraska Parkway.

Lincoln's most requested restaurants Jamba Juice Einstein Bros. Bagels Church's Texas Chicken Jason's Deli Hard Rock Cafe Peets Coffee Dave & Busters Shake Shack Bob Evans Potbelly Sandwich Works Cafe Rio Portillo's Giordano's Pizzeria P.F. Chang's China Bistro Uno Pizzeria and Grill Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits Joe's Crab Shack Jack in the Box Bennigan's Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria Taco Cabana Hardee's California Pizza Kitchen A&W White Castle Tastee Inn Whataburger In-N-Out Burger Waffle House The Cheesecake Factory