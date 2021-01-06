Biz Buzz: New Telegraph District tenant in Lincoln

The Telegraph District will be getting its first non-restaurant retail business soon.

A combination boutique and bar will be opening up shop in the new Telegraph Flats building at 2001 N St.

Charm Boutique and Bar filed an application for a liquor license last week. The business is owned by Lindsey Tederman, who owns Charm Boutique in Gothenburg, which sells women's clothing and shoes.

She is closing that shop at the end of the month and plans to turn the location into an event space called Charm Place.

Tederman told North Platte television station KNOP that she comes to Lincoln several times a week and decided now was a good time to open up the combined boutique and bar.

