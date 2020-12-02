Biz Buzz: More restaurants closing

The coronavirus continues to take down Lincoln restaurants, with the latest being Chez SoDo and Sips & Subs.

Chez SoDo's owner Sean Carmichael said in a Facebook post late Tuesday that he was "extremely grateful" for community support over the past eight months during the pandemic.

"Unfortunately, I have decided to permanently close its doors," he said in the post.

Carmichael, along with his ex-wife and business partner Starr Carmichael, opened Chez SoDo in the spring of 2018 as a cafe to complement their catering business, Chez Hay. In addition to being a popular lunch spot, it also hosted live music.

"Many thanks to all the great artists we have hosted and all the wonderful people we have served," Carmichael said in the Facebook post.

Sips & Subs, a sandwich shop at 33rd and B streets, also announced on Facebook that it will close on Dec. 19.

The shop, which has been open almost 13 years, was also known for its breakfast menu.

Chez SoDo and Sips & Subs join a long list of restaurants that have announced closings in the past few months. Others include the Nebraska Club, Which Wich, Fuzzy's Tacos, Zoup!, Jimmy's Egg and Chuck E. Cheese.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.