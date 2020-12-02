 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz Buzz: More restaurants closing
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Biz Buzz: More restaurants closing

{{featured_button_text}}
Sips & Subs

Sips & Subs, 1326 S. 33rd, announced on Facebook that it's closing. Its last day of business will be Dec. 19.

 Journal Star file photo

The coronavirus continues to take down Lincoln restaurants, with the latest being Chez SoDo and Sips & Subs.

Chez SoDo's owner Sean Carmichael said in a Facebook post late Tuesday that he was "extremely grateful" for community support over the past eight months during the pandemic.

"Unfortunately, I have decided to permanently close its doors," he said in the post.

Carmichael, along with his ex-wife and business partner Starr Carmichael, opened Chez SoDo in the spring of 2018 as a cafe to complement their catering business, Chez Hay. In addition to being a popular lunch spot, it also hosted live music.

"Many thanks to all the great artists we have hosted and all the wonderful people we have served," Carmichael said in the Facebook post.

Sips & Subs, a sandwich shop at 33rd and B streets, also announced on Facebook that it will close on Dec. 19.

The shop, which has been open almost 13 years, was also known for its breakfast menu.

Chez SoDo and Sips & Subs join a long list of restaurants that have announced closings in the past few months. Others include the Nebraska Club, Which Wich, Fuzzy's Tacos, Zoup!, Jimmy's Egg and Chuck E. Cheese.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News