Biz Buzz: Lincoln pizza restaurant closing down

  • Updated
Vince Di Salvo

Vince Di Salvo owns Big Sal's Pizza with his son Steve. The restaurant has announced plans to close at the end of the week.

 Journal Star file photo

Big Sal's Pizza at 27th and Vine streets has announced plans to close.

"With deep sadness Big Sal's will be closing at the end of the week," the restaurant said Monday on its Facebook page.

Popular Omaha mini bowling bar and restaurant to open Lincoln location
Watch now: Lincoln business owner helps bring late night food trucks to bar scene

"The last 2+ years has taken its toll on us. We want to thank all former and current employees, our great customers and all the vendors we work with. The current employees have been short staffed for a long time now, so they deserve a special thank you!"

The post said the restaurant will be serving the food and drinks it has left in inventory the rest of the week.

"There are plans to have a farewell karaoke party on Sunday night. Updates to come on that," the post said. "We might not have food left by then, but we will have alcohol."

Vince Di Salvo and son Steve opened the restaurant and bar in 2006 after taking over the space previously occupied by the former Fat Pat's Pizza.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

