Biz Buzz: Lincoln pizza restaurant closing down

Big Sal's Pizza at 27th and Vine streets has announced plans to close.
"With deep sadness Big Sal's will be closing at the end of the week," the restaurant said Monday on its Facebook page.
"The last 2+ years has taken its toll on us. We want to thank all former and current employees, our great customers and all the vendors we work with. The current employees have been short staffed for a long time now, so they deserve a special thank you!"
The post said the restaurant will be serving the food and drinks it has left in inventory the rest of the week.
"There are plans to have a farewell karaoke party on Sunday night. Updates to come on that," the post said. "We might not have food left by then, but we will have alcohol."
Vince Di Salvo and son Steve opened the restaurant and bar in 2006 after taking over the space previously occupied by the former Fat Pat's Pizza.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
