{{featured_button_text}}

A local Italian restaurant has opened in the space formerly occupied by JB's Burger Kitchen.

Villa Amore opened this past weekend at 5353 N. 27th St., next door to a Country Inn & Suites hotel.

JB's Burger Kitchen closed earlier this year after less than two years in business, and the space was empty for several months.

Villa Amore is an Italian restaurant that also includes a wine bar, owner Florim Ramadani said.

Ramadani has been involved in other restaurants in Lincoln, including South 48th Bistro and Florio’s Italian Steak House.

Villa Amore has a large menu that includes many traditional Italian dishes, pizza, seafood and steak. Its wine menu has more than two dozen choices.

The restaurant also does catering and has banquet rooms available.

For more information, go to: villaamorelincoln.com.

Lincoln restaurants that have opened this year

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Load comments