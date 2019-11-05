A local Italian restaurant has opened in the space formerly occupied by JB's Burger Kitchen.
Villa Amore opened this past weekend at 5353 N. 27th St., next door to a Country Inn & Suites hotel.
JB's Burger Kitchen closed earlier this year after less than two years in business, and the space was empty for several months.
Villa Amore is an Italian restaurant that also includes a wine bar, owner Florim Ramadani said.
Ramadani has been involved in other restaurants in Lincoln, including South 48th Bistro and Florio’s Italian Steak House.
Villa Amore has a large menu that includes many traditional Italian dishes, pizza, seafood and steak. Its wine menu has more than two dozen choices.
The restaurant also does catering and has banquet rooms available.
