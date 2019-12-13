Biz Buzz: Five Below plans 2nd Lincoln location

Five Below, the trendy dollar-store chain that sells a wide variety of products for $5 or less, apparently has plans for another.

A $161,000 building permit filed Friday for 2901 Crescent Drive lists in its project description, "Five Below -- interior tenant finish to become store."

That building is a strip mall next to Kohl's in the Wilderness Hills shopping center near 27th Street and Yankee Hill Road.

Five Below opened its first Lincoln store in August in Centro Plaza at 400 N. 48th St.

