Biz Buzz: Downtown Lincoln Juice Stop to close

Juice Stop has announced that its downtown location near 12th and Q streets will be closing at the end of the month.

The store said in a Facebook post that the store at 1217 Q St. will close May 30 "due to circumstances out of our control."

According to the post, Juice Stop was given 30 days to vacate the space because of building construction. It did not specify whether it was given the option to reoccupy the space after construction.

"We have been a part of downtown for 25 years and we will greatly miss it," the Facebook post said. "We weathered the storm of the pandemic and all the construction and was looking forward to seeing downtown's resurgence."

Juice Stop said in the post that it plans to "regroup and find a way to return to downtown hopefully in the near future."

The company's other stores at 5700 Old Cheney Road, 6900 O St., 1501 Pine Lake Road and 2731 King Lane are remaining open.

