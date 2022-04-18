Biz Buzz: Burrito Express down but not out?

The only Burrito Express outside the Phoenix area is currently closed, but the chain says it is working on a plan to get it open again.
The Lincoln Burrito Express, which opened last summer at 831 N. 48th St., closed earlier this month.
The small Mexican food chain, which has six locations in metro Phoenix, said in April 2021 that it chose Lincoln because the owner has good friends here who are in the restaurant business and thought a store would work well here.
That arrangement appears not to have worked out, however, but the company is looking for a new partner.
"We are working on it. Our partners couldn’t get it done," the company said in response to a query on Twitter. "We are looking for another partner as we speak. Small investment for a huge opportunity! Stay tuned."
The brewery and restaurant stayed busy through the pandemic and all year long, although business in the summertime typically doubles. Diners can enjoy a different food special each week such as soup or Rocky Mountain oysters.
The Tyson Immigration Partnership which helps get legal services for workers applying for citizenship, has been supported for the last year at 7 Tyson sites, including its beef plant in Dakota City and its pork and turkey plants in Storm Lake.
Many comic books have alternate or “variant” covers for collectors and as exclusives. B&S has connections with as many as 15 artists, and currently five are doing work. Since March 2021, B&S artists have produced 36 covers.