Biz Buzz: Burrito Express down but not out?

  Updated
burrito express

Arizona-based Burrito Express has closed its location at 831 N. 48th St. but said it is working on a plan to get it open again.

 Burrito Express Twitter page

The only Burrito Express outside the Phoenix area is currently closed, but the chain says it is working on a plan to get it open again.

The Lincoln Burrito Express, which opened last summer at 831 N. 48th St., closed earlier this month.

The small Mexican food chain, which has six locations in metro Phoenix, said in April 2021 that it chose Lincoln because the owner has good friends here who are in the restaurant business and thought a store would work well here.

That arrangement appears not to have worked out, however, but the company is looking for a new partner.

"We are working on it. Our partners couldn’t get it done," the company said in response to a query on Twitter. "We are looking for another partner as we speak. Small investment for a huge opportunity! Stay tuned."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

