Biz Buzz: Burrito Express coming to Lincoln

Burrito Express, a small Mexican restaurant chain based in the Phoenix area, is getting ready to open its first location outside its home market in Lincoln.

The company said in a tweet last month that the Lincoln location, at 831 N. 48th St., will open sometime in mid-May.

Burrito Express, which has six locations in metro Phoenix, said on Twitter that it chose Lincoln for its first expansion outside of Arizona because the owner has good friends in Lincoln who are in the restaurant business and thought the concept would do well here.

"We are looking to expand, sooooo … might as well give it a run," the company said in a post.

Burrito Express serves burritos, breakfast burritos and tacos.

