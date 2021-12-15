Biz Buzz: A new tenant for Haymarket Old Chicago and Lincoln restaurants on the move

Several local restaurants and bars have announced plans to move and/or consolidate to new locations.

Stur 22, the lounge and Caribbean and African restaurant, announced on Facebook that Saturday will be its last day at its space at South Street and Winthrop Road.

Owners Charles and Jamie Brewer said in the post that they are consolidating operations at their SturFast location at 1320 O St.

"We truly appreciate all the support everyone has given Stur 22 for the past 5 years at the South Street/Winthrop location," the Brewers said in the post. "We are looking for even more support as we move to our downtown O Street Lincoln."

JJ Hooligans, a Haymarket bar downstairs at 311 N. Eighth St., has announced plans to move to the former Old Chicago space at 826 P St.

The bar said in a Facebook post that it did not have a set date to open in the new space but hoped it would be sometime this month.

Other eateries have announced plans for new locations, but have not divulged where they are moving.