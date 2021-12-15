Biz Buzz: A new tenant for Haymarket Old Chicago and Lincoln restaurants on the move

Several local restaurants and bars have announced plans to move and/or consolidate to new locations.
Stur 22, the lounge and Caribbean and African restaurant, announced on Facebook that Saturday will be its last day at its space at South Street and Winthrop Road.
Owners Charles and Jamie Brewer said in the post that they are consolidating operations at their SturFast location at 1320 O St.
"We truly appreciate all the support everyone has given Stur 22 for the past 5 years at the South Street/Winthrop location," the Brewers said in the post. "We are looking for even more support as we move to our downtown O Street Lincoln."
JJ Hooligans, a Haymarket bar downstairs at 311 N. Eighth St., has announced plans to move to the former Old Chicago space at 826 P St.
The bar said in a Facebook post that it did not have a set date to open in the new space but hoped it would be sometime this month.
Other eateries have announced plans for new locations, but have not divulged where they are moving.
French restaurant The Normandy announced Monday on Facebook that its last day at 17th and Van Dorn streets will be Jan. 29 and that it is moving to a yet undisclosed new spot.
Another business that has announced plans for a new location is food truck MotorFood.
The business said on Facebook that it has leased a small brick-and-mortar spot and takes over Jan. 1. It said it is hoping to have the spot open sometime in the spring.
MotorFood said it did not want to disclose the location yet because the current tenants aren't completely out yet, but it said it is "slightly north" of O Street.
The company also said it plans to continue operating its food truck.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.