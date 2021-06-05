Biz Bits: Where do Nebraska residents rank in tax payments?

In other so-called white collar professions, such as education and health care, remote work wasn't an option for most employees. And then there are industries such as construction, manufacturing and retail services, where most work has to be done in person.

The study also pointed out that workers in jobs that were less likely to move remote also tended to earn less and were more susceptible to being laid off.

"The economic pain of the pandemic was mostly felt by our lower-wage workers, who were less likely to have remote work options and were more likely to be laid off due to COVID-19 shutdowns," said Josie Schafer, director of the Center for Public Affairs Research.

COVID construction boom

Speaking of jobs that can't be done remotely, the local construction industry appears to have done quite well, at least when it comes to employing people during the pandemic.

According to data released Wednesday by the Associated General Contractors, Lincoln added 900 construction jobs between February 2020 and April 2021, a nearly 10% increase.

That tied Lincoln for 51st place out of 217 metropolitan areas in which the Associated General Contractors tracks job numbers.