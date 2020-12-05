Biz Bits: When a CEO's number shows up on caller ID

Boy, was I wrong. Less than two hours later, Lemonis called me from his cell phone. He even pointed out to me during the call that it was his personal number and I should write it down and feel free to call in the future.

It's unlikely I will, unless I'm desperate for deadline information I can't get through other channels.

I realize most CEOs don't have the time to be fielding calls from reporters, and those who work for public companies are probably constantly being hounded by lawyers to be careful what they say publicly to avoid running afoul of securities regulations.

But if more CEOs out there adopted the approach that Lemonis took with this insignificant reporter in Nebraska, they might be surprised how much goodwill it would create with the media.

Not taking a flier on flying

It's been a brutal few months for airports and airlines worldwide, as COVID-19 has devastated passenger numbers. For the year as of Oct. 31, passenger numbers are down 66% at the Lincoln Airport, and since March, it's more like 80-85%.

The bad news is it's not likely to get better all that soon.