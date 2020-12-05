Biz Bits: When a CEO's number shows up on caller ID

Not to sound like I'm bragging, but I've talked to a few CEOs. I've even got the personal cell numbers of a couple and have an open invitation to call whenever. Of course, those are all local executives, with whom I've had relationships for years.
One thing I've never experienced, until recently, however, is a personal call from the CEO of a large publicly traded company that's not based in Lincoln.
That's probably why it was so shocking when the name "Marcus Lemonis" showed up on my caller ID a couple of weeks ago.
Lemonis is the very outspoken and public CEO of Camping World, the country's largest seller of recreational vehicles. He's also well known as host of the show "The Profit" on CNBC.
Back in August, Lemonis had personally flown to Sidney to announce plans for a store and a small distribution center in the town that has lost more than 1,000 jobs over the past couple of years after Bass Pro Shops bought Cabela's.
The same day he made the Sidney announcement, Lemonis also mentioned plans for a store in Lincoln. However, three months later, no further details about the Lincoln store had trickled out.
But then I found an application to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department seeking a zoning change and annexation of land along Interstate 80 in north Lincoln for a Camping World site. So I fired off an email to Camping World's corporate communications contact, figuring that if I was lucky, I'd get an official response via email within a few days.
Boy, was I wrong. Less than two hours later, Lemonis called me from his cell phone. He even pointed out to me during the call that it was his personal number and I should write it down and feel free to call in the future.
It's unlikely I will, unless I'm desperate for deadline information I can't get through other channels.
I realize most CEOs don't have the time to be fielding calls from reporters, and those who work for public companies are probably constantly being hounded by lawyers to be careful what they say publicly to avoid running afoul of securities regulations.
But if more CEOs out there adopted the approach that Lemonis took with this insignificant reporter in Nebraska, they might be surprised how much goodwill it would create with the media.
Not taking a flier on flying
It's been a brutal few months for airports and airlines worldwide, as COVID-19 has devastated passenger numbers. For the year as of Oct. 31, passenger numbers are down 66% at the Lincoln Airport, and since March, it's more like 80-85%.
The bad news is it's not likely to get better all that soon.
Despite the prospect of most Americans being able to get a COVID-19 vaccine by April or May, Haring said a consultant the airport works with said it will be October or November of next year at the earliest before airlines return to normal operations, and it could be as late as October or November of 2022
Support Local Journalism
And that's just when the consultant believes the airlines will return to pre-pandemic operations. That doesn't necessarily mean passenger numbers will return to normal by then. In fact, I've seen several forecasts that say passenger numbers likely won't reach their 2019 levels until 2024 or 2025.
Lincoln tops for jobs recovery
October was a good month for Lincoln, at least when it came to the job market.
According to WalletHub, Lincoln was the most-recovered city in the country when it came to the employment market.
The city ranked No. 1 for the least amount of increase in unemployment from October 2019 to October 2020 among 100 cities and had the third-lowest unemployment rate during the month.
Listing the lists
Regular readers of this column know I sometimes like to end it with a rundown of recent rankings of Lincoln and/or Nebraska in national reports. The latest:
No. 1 best city to drive in (WalletHub)
Seventh best state for the middle class (SmartAsset)
* More Lincoln restaurants are calling it quits.
Chez SoDo's owner Sean Carmichael said in a Facebook post late Tuesday that he was "extremely grateful" for community support over the past eight months during the pandemic.
"Unfortunately, I have decided to permanently close its doors," he said in the post.
Sips & Subs, a sandwich shop at 33rd and B streets, also announced on Facebook that it will close on Dec. 19.
In November, Which Wich, a sandwich shop at 601 P St. closed its doors.
