Biz Bits: The 10 biggest Lincoln business stories of the 2010s

There were two huge business news events in this year. The first was Hudl's announcement that it would be building a new seven-story headquarters in the West Haymarket, with plans to hire 300 new employees. The news came on the heels of the software company's $72.5 million infusion of venture capital, the most ever for a Nebraska-based company.

As big as that story was, though, it's only 1B for the year. That's because Nelnet, one of Hudl's biggest investors, went and bought a telecommunications company.

In November 2015, Nelnet bought Allo Communications for more than $46 million. That's a nice chunk of change, but what made the story rise to 1A for the year was the announcement that Allo, with Nelnet's help, was going to run fiber throughout the city and bring 1-gigabit internet to every household and business.

2016

It's not often that plans for a single retail store in a city of almost 300,000 people can rise to the level of the biggest business story of the year, but that was the case with Costco.

The warehouse retailer had long been one of the stores Lincolnites coveted, but its choice of a location at 16th Street and Pine Lake Road, just a couple of blocks from two schools, set off a firestorm of opposition.