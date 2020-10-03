Biz Bits: Sunny days ahead for solar power in Nebraska?

When people think of alternative or renewable energy in Nebraska, wind and ethanol are usually the two sources that most readily come to mind. But new research shows that the state's biggest potential may be in solar power.
A white paper titled, "Solar in the Shadows: Expanding Access to Clean Energy in Forgotten America," posits that Nebraska has the fifth-best solar potential in the country.
Nebraska ranks high because it generates very little of its power from solar — only 0.07%, according to the report. That means solar power infrastructure built in the state would have an outsized effect because it would be more likely to replace dirtier sources of power. Five of the top 10 states and 13 of the top 20 for solar potential get less than 1% of their power from the sun.
The research doesn't exactly come from an unbiased source — the report is sponsored by a solar power company, an environmental consulting firm and a nonprofit company that makes an app that helps people find clean power — but it does provide an interesting look at why Nebraska and states like it have strong solar potential.
Maybe that's why there has been more interest in solar power recently in the state, with a 230-megawatt solar farm planned east of Lincoln and a potential 400-600 megawatt farm being looked at by Omaha Public Power District.
Nebraska ranks low for wireless coverage
Nebraska has often gotten a bad rap for its high taxes on wireless phones, consistently ranking near the top among states for how much cell phone users have to fork over to the government.
Now a recent report ranks the state near the bottom for wireless service as well.
WhistleOut, a website that helps people find telecommunications service, said Nebraska is the third-worst state in the country for wireless phone service coverage, beating out only Wyoming and Alaska.
According to the report, Nebraska actually has about 96% coverage across the state by 4G and 3G networks, which is better than more than half the states. But it gets a low ranking because much of that coverage, especially in rural areas, is provided by Verizon Wireless, while the other three main carriers — AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile — have much narrower coverage areas that are focused mainly on cities.
You can see the full report at: https://www.whistleout.com/CellPhones/Guides/Coverage#Best-States-for-Mobile-Internet-Connection.
Local restaurant honored again
When it comes to Nebraska sustainable restaurants, you can't do much better than Prairie Plate.
The farm-to-table restaurant that's near Waverly made its third-straight appearance in the Good Food 100 Restaurants list, which honors restaurants based on their purchasing practices and their commitment to sustainable sourcing.
Prairie Plate joins Kitchen Table and The Grey Plume, two Omaha-area restaurants, as three-time honorees from Nebraska. Those two restaurants made the list in 2017, 2018 and 2019, but not this year.
One other Nebraska restaurant made the list this year. Chatterbox Brews in Tekamah was a first-time honoree.
Meatless in Lincoln
Speaking of restaurants, Nebraska is known for its beef and pork and even chicken, but at least one report suggests the state — or at least its capital city — is not a bad place for those who stick to vegetables.
Personal finance website named Lincoln the 16th best city in the country for vegans and vegetarians.
According to Wallethub, Lincoln gets high marks for the affordability of groceries for vegetarians and the cost of vegan and vegetarian meals, ranking sixth in both categories. It got a low mark, 84th, for the variety of restaurants serving vegetarian and vegan options.
While the top cities were predictable ones — Portland, Oregon, was No. 1, followed by Los Angeles and San Francisco, there were some other surprises near the top. Boise, Idaho, ranked seventh, Fort Wayne, Indiana, ranked eighth, Lexington, Kentucky, ranked 11th and Lubbock, Texas, was 19th. Omaha did not fare so well, coming in 71st.
You can see the full list at: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-vegans-vegetarians/39706/.
Listing the lists
Regular readers of this column know I sometimes like to end it with a rundown of recent rankings of Lincoln and/or Nebraska in national reports. The latest:
* 10th-best state for businesses to survive the pandemic (fitsmallbusiness.com)
Best of the Buzz
Excerpts from recent Biz Buzz posts:
* Two more Lincoln restaurants — one on the north side of town and one on the south side — are in the planning stages.
A restaurant called Cocky's Chicken & Brew is going into the former Fazoli's location at 5012 N. 27th St. It apparently is set to open sometime this fall.
The other planned restaurant is Charred Burger+Bar, which is going into a space at SouthPointe Pavilions at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.
It will be the second location for Charred Burger+Bar, which specializes in burgers made from Wagyu beef. Its other location is near 132nd and Pacific streets in Omaha.
