Biz Bits: Sunny days ahead for solar power in Nebraska?

When people think of alternative or renewable energy in Nebraska, wind and ethanol are usually the two sources that most readily come to mind. But new research shows that the state's biggest potential may be in solar power.

A white paper titled, "Solar in the Shadows: Expanding Access to Clean Energy in Forgotten America," posits that Nebraska has the fifth-best solar potential in the country.

Nebraska ranks high because it generates very little of its power from solar — only 0.07%, according to the report. That means solar power infrastructure built in the state would have an outsized effect because it would be more likely to replace dirtier sources of power. Five of the top 10 states and 13 of the top 20 for solar potential get less than 1% of their power from the sun.

The research doesn't exactly come from an unbiased source — the report is sponsored by a solar power company, an environmental consulting firm and a nonprofit company that makes an app that helps people find clean power — but it does provide an interesting look at why Nebraska and states like it have strong solar potential.