More Nebraskans are working remotely, and it seems more businesses appear comfortable with the arrangement.

That was the conclusion of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln survey released recently.

The Bureau of Business Research conducted the survey from June through September to examine the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on commercial real estate usage and remote work in Nebraska.

The survey found changes in attitudes about working from home and the frequency of employees doing so, yet little change in the usage of office space.

On average, 16.5% of workers are fully remote or have a hybrid work schedule according to the survey, compared with 10.7% before the pandemic. The survey also found that 27.6% of businesses are more comfortable with remote work now than they used to be, while 13.3% are less comfortable.

Despite the increase in remote work, the survey found that very few businesses have reduced their physical footprint.

In fact, the survey found that more businesses (7.3%) increased space than reduced it (3.7%). The rest kept the same amount of space.

Eric Thompson, director of Bureau of Business Research, said there are likely a couple of reasons for the lack of downsizing. For one, 52% of businesses said they believe it is vital to maintain office space for remote workers on occasions when they come into the office.

“Many surveyed businesses also own their own building and do not rent out space. These businesses would have difficulty quickly changing office space use,” Thompson said.

The survey was conducted for the Nebraska Business Development Center and funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. It was sent to 1,599 Nebraska businesses and had an 18.9% response rate.

Investment spurs big returns

Another report from the Bureau of Business Research shows that the state’s Business Innovation Act has been very successful in supporting Nebraska-based startup companies.

The report, released earlier this month, analyzed the overall economic impact the innovation programs have had by spurring the growth of Nebraska startups.

According to the report, every $1 of Business Innovation Act funds invested generated $10.68 in private capital investment. In addition, companies that received the funds generated $12.23 in revenue for every $1 of innovation funds received.

The report also found that businesses taking part in the Innovation Act programs have added 1,604 jobs and created more than $104.7 million in annual wages since their inceptions. In 2022, Innovation Act-supported businesses had a combined economic impact of $752.3 million, resulting in $16.3 million of state and local tax receipts.

“Nebraska’s startup scene is as strong as ever, thanks in large part to the Business Innovation Act,” Joe Fox, director of business development for the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, said in a news release. “BIA programs have sparked investment in innovative Nebraska companies, providing key funding to support entrepreneurship. BIA programs are a valuable tool for the state to invest in high-potential, high-tech small businesses at every stage of growth — from seed funding to prototype development to product commercialization.”

Google project still a go

It appears Google’s plans for a data center near the 56th Street exit on Interstate 80 are still crawling along.

A representative of Olsson filed an application earlier this month for an administrative amendment on behalf of the yet-unnamed developer to update its approved use permit “to provide street profiles, grading and drainage, and water quality information so the applicant may proceed with a building permit and/or final plat.”

Google has never been publicly linked with the development, but state tax incentive applications related to the project were filed in 2020 by XXVI Holdings, which is a subsidiary of Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

The Lincoln data center was originally proposed in the summer of 2019, and documents submitted to the city at the time suggested that at full build-out it could encompass 2 million square feet of buildings and have nearly 1,000 employees.

The documents estimated construction would start in 2020, with the potential for 160 people to be working in the first buildings by 2022.

It’s obvious that timeline was upended by the coronavirus pandemic, but the lack of any announcements surrounding the project, combined with Google’s announcement last year that it plans a data center on the northwest side of Omaha — which will be its third in the Omaha metro area — led to some speculation that the company may have changed its plans for Lincoln.

Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, usually provides an update on the company’s annual investment plans in late winter or early spring, so it’s possible there could be some announcement on the Lincoln plans coming in the next couple of months.

Listing the lists

Regular readers of this column know I like to end it with a rundown of recent rankings of Lincoln and/or Nebraska in national reports. The latest:

* Fifth-best state capital for safety and more (WalletHub)

