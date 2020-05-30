Biz Bits: Recent Hudl investment puts higher value on company

In the filing, Nelnet said it has been using what's called the measurement alternative method to value its Hudl investment. The accounting method essentially allows a company to account for an equity investment that doesn't have a "readily determinable fair value."

Nelnet said in the filing that the measurement alternative method requires it to "adjust its carrying value of the investment for changes resulting from observable market transactions. As a result of Hudl’s equity raise, the company currently anticipates recognizing income in the second quarter of 2020 of $50 million to $60 million (pre-tax) to adjust its carrying value to reflect the May 20, 2020 transaction value."

Essentially what this means is that the earlier investments Nelnet made are now worth more on paper and it has to adjust those values, which will result in a $50 million to $60 million profit (on paper).

Hudl has never disclosed its estimated worth and, as a private company, it has no obligation to do so.

However, Pitchbook, a company that provides research and data about private equity investments, said the 2015 investment valued Hudl at $270 million and the 2017 investment valued it at $430 million. Pitchbook later revised that value up to $460 million, where it still sat as of last week.