Biz bits: Nebraska job market (relatively) strong

Like every other state in the country, Nebraska has taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic. And while the economy has mostly recovered, there are still people struggling to find and keep a job.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that Nebraskans filed 2,015 initial claims for unemployment. That was up slightly from the previous week and still nearly three times higher than filings in the weeks before the pandemic hit the state with its full force in mid-March 2020.

While the state's unemployment rate is close to where it was pre-pandemic, sitting at 3.1% in February, only one percentage point higher than a year ago, other employment measures show things are not back to normal.

The Midwest Information Office of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released an analysis of what's known as "Alternative Measures of Labor Underutilization" for Nebraska.

It looks not only at the unemployment rate, but also how long some people have been unemployed and what percentage of people are working less than they want to or have been discouraged and given up looking for a job.

That number stood at 8.2% in 2020, up from 6.2% in 2019.