Biz bits: Nebraska job market (relatively) strong
Biz bits: Nebraska job market (relatively) strong

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Unemployment during the pandemic could lead to more bankless households. PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

Like every other state in the country, Nebraska has taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic. And while the economy has mostly recovered, there are still people struggling to find and keep a job.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that Nebraskans filed 2,015 initial claims for unemployment. That was up slightly from the previous week and still nearly three times higher than filings in the weeks before the pandemic hit the state with its full force in mid-March 2020.

While the state's unemployment rate is close to where it was pre-pandemic, sitting at 3.1% in February, only one percentage point higher than a year ago, other employment measures show things are not back to normal.

The Midwest Information Office of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released an analysis of what's known as "Alternative Measures of Labor Underutilization" for Nebraska.

It looks not only at the unemployment rate, but also how long some people have been unemployed and what percentage of people are working less than they want to or have been discouraged and given up looking for a job.

That number stood at 8.2% in 2020, up from 6.2% in 2019.

Nebraska still did better than almost all other states. Only South Dakota, at 7.9%, and North Dakota, at 8.1%, had a lower percentage of unemployed, underemployed and discouraged workers. Nationally, the percentage was 13.6%, up from only 7.2% in 2019.

You can see the full analysis at: https://bit.ly/3d0fAZl.

Black Hills customers face massive rate increases to cover $80 million in cold snap costs

Boom goes the housing market

That strong economy is also helping to drive the housing market.

If you are in the market for a house in Lincoln or are thinking about selling yours, you may have noticed that things are a bit crazy.

High demand and a lack of homes for sale have driven local prices to never-before-seen levels. In February, the median price of existing homes sold in the Lincoln area was $223,200, a 24% increase over a year ago.

Year-to-date, prices are up 18% over the same time last year.

It's not just Lincoln that's seeing housing market craziness.

According to personal finance website Bankrate.com, Nebraska had one of the five hottest housing economies in the U.S. in the fourth quarter.

Bankrate looked at six factors: housing price appreciation, percentages of mortgages past due, unemployment numbers, job growth, cost of living and state tax burdens.

Nebraska was joined in the top 5 by Indiana and three mountain west states: Idaho, Montana and Utah.

Here's what Bankrate had to say about the Cornhusker State: "A state not usually associated with housing booms, Nebraska had the nation's lowest unemployment in December, at just 3 percent. Its home price appreciation was a robust 12 percent for the year."

You can see the full report at: https://bit.ly/2PM4xKq

Bleak future for empty Lincoln big-box retail spaces

Kings of the road

If you don't want or can't afford to buy a home in Lincoln or elsewhere in the state, the good news is it's a good place to rent.

Forbes magazine ranked Omaha the second-best city in the country for renters, while Lincoln came in fourth.

Both cities got high marks for their affordable rents and access to parks. According to Forbes, 92% of people in Lincoln live within a 10-minute walk of a park, most of any city in the top 10, while Omaha came in second with 81%.

The biggest drawback listed for Lincoln is that its landlords aren't very pet-friendly, with only 64% of rentals allowing pets, last among the top 10 rental cities. Omaha got dinged for its lack of pools, with less than 10% of rentals having access to a pool.

You can see the complete list at: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/renters-insurance/best-cities-for-renters/.

Listing the lists

Regular readers of this column know I sometimes like to end it with a rundown of recent rankings of Lincoln and/or Nebraska in national reports. The latest:

* Seventh-happiest city (WalletHub)

* Seventh-best city for remote workers (Ownerly)

After losing job, Lincoln woman opens home-decor shop in Historic Haymarket
Lincoln Airport terminal project is off the ground with a higher price tag of $54.8M

Go to Journalstar.com/bizbuzz to read more Biz Buzz posts.

Have a business news tip? Send it to businessnews@journalstar.com.

