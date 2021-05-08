Biz Bits: Money in mobile homes shown in Lincoln sale

Pandemic pole position

Last weekend gave Lincoln a taste of what a post-pandemic recovery will look like, with 30,000-plus fans at the Nebraska spring game, and thousands more in town for NU baseball and the Lincoln Marathon.

Though we're far from returning to normal, Lincoln, by one measure, has recovered more from COVID-19 than any other city in the U.S.

According to personal finance website WalletHub, Lincoln has had the best recovery in employment among 180 cities studied.

The study, which was based on March figures, showed Lincoln had the second-lowest unemployment rate overall, along with the fourth-best rate compared with March 2019 and the fifth-best rate compared with January 2020 (the last full month that most of the U.S. was unaffected by the pandemic). Omaha came in third in the same report, which likely contributed to Nebraska as a whole ranking fourth in overall recovery from COVID-19 in a separate WalletHub study.

Hard-working Husker women

One factor that might be driving that strong recovery in Nebraska is the work being put in by women.