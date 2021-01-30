Biz Bits: Meet Nebraska's surprising billionaire land baron

An article that came out earlier this month in The Land Report noted that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is the largest farmland owner in the U.S., with more than 242,000 acres.

Among that portfolio is more than 20,000 acres of ground in Nebraska, including a 153-acre plot in Lancaster County. According to the County Assessor’s website, the plot is on the north side of Waverly Road, just east of U.S. 77.

County real estate records show Gates purchased the land in 2017 for just over $659,000, which was $200,000 less than it had been sold for a year earlier.

It is held by a company called Mt Edna Farms LLC, which the Omaha World-Herald reported is the company that has bought most of the Gates-owned land in Nebraska. That includes about 400 acres in Saunders County and some land in Richardson County as well.

The World-Herald reported that Gates owns land in 19 Nebraska counties, although more than two-thirds of his holdings are concentrated in four counties -- Dawson, Dixon, Holt and Knox.

It's not clear what plans Gates might have -- if any -- for the land beyond farming. The World-Herald noted that much of the land he owns in Nebraska is rented out to row crop farmers.

Movin' in, movin' out