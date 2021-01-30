Biz Bits: Meet Nebraska's surprising billionaire land baron

An article that came out earlier this month in The Land Report noted that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is the largest farmland owner in the U.S., with more than 242,000 acres.
Among that portfolio is more than 20,000 acres of ground in Nebraska, including a 153-acre plot in Lancaster County. According to the County Assessor’s website, the plot is on the north side of Waverly Road, just east of U.S. 77.
County real estate records show Gates purchased the land in 2017 for just over $659,000, which was $200,000 less than it had been sold for a year earlier.
It is held by a company called Mt Edna Farms LLC, which the Omaha World-Herald reported is the company that has bought most of the Gates-owned land in Nebraska. That includes about 400 acres in Saunders County and some land in Richardson County as well.
The World-Herald reported that Gates owns land in 19 Nebraska counties, although more than two-thirds of his holdings are concentrated in four counties -- Dawson, Dixon, Holt and Knox.
It's not clear what plans Gates might have -- if any -- for the land beyond farming. The World-Herald noted that much of the land he owns in Nebraska is rented out to row crop farmers.
Movin' in, movin' out
It's January, which means moving companies are putting out their annual lists on who moved where and how often.
I find that these lists usually are quite different, and I'm guessing it's because certain companies provide service in certain states.
As long as you understand that these aren't scientific surveys, it's fun to look at where Nebraska ranks.
According to United Van Lines, Nebraska was a popular destination for people moving for a job in 2020. In fact, according to United, it had a higher percentage of people moving into the state for jobs than any other state.
Another survey, from Atlas Van Lines, showed data that was almost the exact opposite. According to Atlas, 58.3% of people in Nebraska using its services moved out of the state last year, the sixth-highest move-out percentage in the country.
One thing that was interesting about the Atlas data: It showed the total number of Nebraska moves, both in and out, was the lowest in a decade.
U-Haul was more in the middle. It ranked Nebraska 32nd for growth, down from 19th the previous year. U-Haul said there was a 6% increase in people renting its trucks for moves into Nebraska but a 7% increase in people renting trucks to move out.
Despite that, there were still slightly more people moving into the state using U-Haul trucks than those moving out.
Playing games
The recent news about GameStop, AMC and other stocks that have seen their prices soar thanks to individual traders bidding them up -- in part to stick it to short sellers -- brought back memories of my one and only foray into day trading.
In the fall of 2000, I was living in Florida, working nights at a newspaper in St. Petersburg, with tons of time on my hands during the day and no kids.
This was kind of the twilight of the first tech company boom, and many formerly high-flying tech companies had seen their stock prices come back down to Earth.
I decided I could afford to take a chance in the market with a modest sum of $200. I set up an online trading account (I can't remember with which brokerage) and narrowed my search to two stocks trading around $2 a share, with the intent to buy 100 shares.
The two stocks were Pets.com and Priceline.com.
I don't remember what research I did to determine which stock would be better, but I wound up going with Pets.com, reasoning that buying pet food online was the bigger growth market than online travel.
Needless to say, that wasn't the right decision. A few weeks later, I sold my Pets.com stock for $1.25 a share, taking a modest loss but avoiding losing all my money when the company went bankrupt a couple months later.
What about Priceline? It's now called Booking Holdings Inc. and includes Cheapflights.com, Kayak.com and OpenTable, among others. As of last week, its stock was trading at around $2,000 a share.
Listing the lists
Regular readers of this column know I like to end it with a rundown of recent rankings of Lincoln and/or Nebraska in national reports. The latest:
* Fourth-best state capital for safety and more (WalletHub)
* 10th-best state to start a farm or ranch (LawnStarter)
Best of the Buzz
* The Telegraph District will be getting its first non-restaurant retail business soon.
A combination boutique and bar will be opening up shop in the new Telegraph Flats building at 2001 N St.
Charm Boutique and Bar filed an application for a liquor license last month. The business is owned by Lindsey Tederman, who owns Charm Boutique in Gothenburg, which sells women's clothing and shoes.
She is closing that shop and plans to turn the Gothenburg location into an event space called Charm Place.
Tederman told North Platte television station KNOP that she comes to Lincoln several times a week and decided now was a good time to open up the combined boutique and bar.
