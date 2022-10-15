Biz Bits: Lincoln home price growth projected to lead the nation

Matt Olberding Business reporter Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005. Follow Matt Olberding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When it comes to booming housing markets, few people would think of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Don't get me wrong; things have been pretty good here for quite awhile, and the median home price has set records several years in a row. In fact, over the past two years, home prices in Lincoln are up about 25%.

That's a significant jump, and it's high by historical standards, but there are about a dozen U.S. cities that have seen prices rise by that much in just the past year.

So imagine my surprise when I heard about a report from a company called Veros that says Lincoln will lead the nation in home price growth over the next year.

According to the report, which was released earlier this month, Lincoln will see real estate prices grow 7.2% over the next 12 months. That's not all that impressive, but it's much higher than what Veros predicts will be only 1.5% average home price appreciation nationwide during the next year.

Why will Lincoln do so well? The company, which provides property valuation and risk management services, says it's because Lincoln and other Midwestern cities tend to have home prices that are lower than the national average, which means rising mortgage rates have less of an effect.

That's reflected in the top 10 cities on Veros' list. In addition to Lincoln, Omaha comes in at No. 3, Indianapolis at No. 4 and Wichita at No. 5. Absent from the top 10 are any cities in Florida, Nevada, California or Arizona.

Some cities that normally are toward the top in home price appreciation are near the bottom on the Veros list, including Las Vegas, St. George, Utah, and Boise, Idaho.

“The number of markets expected to have annual depreciation has grown from just a few during our previous quarterly update to now a few dozen during this update. Though most depreciation is expected to be mild at this point, the increase in number of markets where it is forecast to be present is a noteworthy change," Veros Chief Economist Eric Fox said in a news release.

"(T)here are former hot-running cities such as Las Vegas and Boise which are now appearing near the bottom of the pack with low single-digit depreciation expected. Interest rates increases and the fear of recession are driving some buyers to the sidelines, which is causing some of these trends.”

Scooter's scores some notable rankings

If you haven't been able to tell by the number of its locations popping up around Lincoln, Scooter's Coffee is growing like crazy, and that growth has helped the Bellevue-based chain nab a couple of notable rankings.

Scooter's, which has nearly 20 Lincoln locations, landed at No. 12 in a recent Yelp ranking of the top 20 regional coffee chains.

A couple of other notable companies on the list are Ziggi's Coffee, at No. 1, and 7 Brew Coffee, at No. 14. Both are in the process of opening their first Lincoln locations, Ziggi's at 70th Street and Pine Lake Road, and 7 Brew at 56th and N streets.

The other ranking is No. 224 on the Franchise Times Top 500 list of the largest U.S.-based franchise businesses based on their global sales.

Scooter's, which ranked 255 on the list last year, has in the past five years more than doubled its number of locations to 400, and it has nearly quadrupled its sales, from $67 million in 2017 to nearly $263 million last year.

While Scooter's is the highest-ranking Nebraska-based company on the list (not counting companies such as Dairy Queen that are owned by Omaha-based Berkshire Hathaway), it's not the only one. In fact, two Lincoln-based companies rank fairly high.

Lincoln-based HobbyTown came in at 274 on the list. That's a slight drop from 265th last year, even though the company saw strong sales growth, going from $138 million in 2020 to nearly $177 million in 2021, which happened despite its number of stores falling slightly.

Another Lincoln company, fast-food chain Runza, ranked 315th on the list, with estimated sales of $125 million last year. The company, known for its signature German pastries filled with beef and cabbage, did not make the list in 2021.

Best of the Buzz

Excerpts from recent Biz Buzz posts:

Lamar's Donuts and Coffee closed its longtime downtown location at 17th and Q streets in late August.

A post on the company's Facebook page says it plans to relocate "closer to DT Lincoln." It did not give a location or a time frame for moving. As of this writing, there has been no news on a new location.

Lamar's had been at that location for 24 years, but the space will not be unfilled for long.

Casey's General Stores has filed a building permit and a liquor license application for the space.

Casey's did not respond to an email sent seeking information about the location, but it will essentially be a convenience store without gas pumps, similar to stores it has opened recently in Iowa.

The chain recently opened a couple of similar stores in its home market of Des Moines, Iowa, one of which is close to Drake University.

The spot at 17th and Q streets is about a block or two from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

LaMar's has one other Lincoln location that's currently open, at 48th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

Listing the lists

Regular readers of this column know I like to end it with a rundown of recent rankings of Lincoln and/or Nebraska in national reports. The latest:

* Sixth best city to drive in (WalletHub).