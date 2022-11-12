Biz Bits: Lincoln doing well and getting better in national rankings

Matt Olberding Business reporter Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005. Follow Matt Olberding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lincoln got a dose of good news in a recent Milken Institute report.

The report, titled, “Best Performing Cities and Microbusiness Activity,” looks at which cities are performing well and which are poised to continue rising. It’s based on Milken’s Best-Performing Cities 2022 Index and GoDaddy’s Microbusiness Activity Index.

The good news for Lincoln is that it was identified as one of four cities — Lubbock, Texas; Spokane, Washington; and Daytona Beach, Florida, were the others — that already rank highly and are continuing to rise.

According to the report, Lincoln ranked 80th out of 400 cities on Milken’s Best-Performing Cities list in 2021 but boosted that rank to 26th in 2022. The city saw huge year-to-year jumps in many of the categories Milken uses to compile the list, including one-year job growth (150th to 43rd), one-year wage growth (125th to 45th) and five-year job growth (144th to 99th).

Where Lincoln really shined, however, was in broadband provider access, where it ranked fourth in 2022, up from 41st in 2021. That ranking is likely due to the presence of Lincoln-based Allo Communications, as well as competition provided by Windstream and Spectrum.

“Broadband infrastructure can lead to economic opportunities, including diversifying economies and addressing skill gaps by modernizing the workforce,” said Charlotte Kesteven, senior policy analyst at the Center for Regional Economics at the Milken Institute and co-author of the report. “The findings can help policymakers and local leaders better understand economic trends and better design programs with the circumstances of their unique economies in mind.”

To see the report, go to: tinyurl.com/43ef9u6n.

Are rents dropping?

Anyone who reads this column knows I like lists, but when I include them here, it’s usually more for entertainment value than because I consider them reliable.

It’s hard to know how good the research behind these lists is and how reputable the sources are. A recent case in point highlights this issue.

Earlier this month, the New York Times tweeted out a link to a story that showed Lincoln had the biggest month-to-month decline in average rents for one-bedroom apartments from September to October.

Its source is Zumper, a website that helps connect renters with property owners. Zumper says on its website that it compiles its monthly rent report by analyzing more than 1 million apartment listings and then aggregating the data.

Sounds like a fairly reliable way to calculate the data, right?

But it certainly produced a much different result than analysis by a company called Apartment List.

Apartment List’s November Rent Report had Lincoln with a 0.2% gain from September to October, which was the eighth-largest increase among the top 100 cities.

Apartment List says it calculates rent increases and decreases based on estimating the median rent across new leases signed in a given market and month and then estimating the expected price change a rental unit should experience if it were to be leased today.

Whether rents in Lincoln were up or down in October, there’s no denying that renting has gotten much more expensive over the past couple of years.

Best of the Buzz

Excerpts from recent Biz Buzz posts:

* A downtown restaurant that featured Mediterranean food closed its doors last month.

Oct. 15 was the last day in business for Dammi Dammi, which was located in University Towers at 13th and P streets.

The business was the brainchild of the father-son team of Pat and Andy Lane . They moved to Lincoln from Wyoming to open it in July 2021 because an ancestor had operated a cafe and deli in the Haymarket from the early to mid-1900s.

But the Lanes said in a Facebook post that running the business has burdened their family in numerous ways, and rising prices and competition from other businesses has meant “we’ve found ourselves falling short of benchmarks we felt were necessary to make this a sustainable endeavor.”

“As a result, it is with heavy but whole hearts that we are announcing the permanent closure of Dammi Dammi so we can better support our family,” the post said.

Listing the lists

Regular readers of this column know I like to end it with a rundown of recent rankings of Lincoln and/or Nebraska in national reports. The latest:

* Third-best city for families with children (StorageCafe)

* Sixth-best state for living off the grid (Lawnstarter)