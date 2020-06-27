Biz Bits: Lincoln boasts one of the best banks in U.S.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Add another feather to the cap of Lincoln's Union Bank & Trust.

The local bank, which at one point earlier this year ranked second in the country for the number of Paycheck Protection Loans it processed and was profiled in a lengthy piece in The Washington Post, has been named one of the top banks in the country by Forbes magazine.

In a ranking of the "World's Best Banks 2020" published earlier this month, Union Bank was ranked as the second-best bank in the U.S., behind only USAA, the well-known financial company that caters to military veterans and their family members.

Forbes said that it surveyed more than 40,000 customers and rated banks on "general satisfaction and key attributes like trust, fees, digital services and financial advice."

Union Bank wasn't the only Nebraska bank to make the list. First National Bank of Omaha, which has several Lincoln branches, came in at No. 15.

You can see the full list at: forbes.com/worlds-best-banks.

Will Delta come back?

It's a question that's on some people's minds: Will Delta Air Lines' temporary suspension of service in Lincoln become permanent.