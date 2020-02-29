Biz Bits: Lincoln-based small-business lender gets a big award

The study, published in the winter 2020 edition of the Center for Agricultural and Rural Development's Agricultural Policy Review, compared the estimated loss from tariffs with the amount of payments each state got.

It found that the vast majority of states came out worse, meaning their tariff losses exceeded the amount of Market Facilitation Payments they got.

However, there were a handful of states that came out ahead, meaning the payments exceeded their losses.

Iowa was the big winner by far, with a net gain of almost $880 million. Nebraska tied with North Dakota for second, with a net gain of $532 million. Other states with a net gain were Kansas, South Dakota, Arkansas and Minnesota.

Nebraska sees higher health costs

Health insurance has been in the news more than usual over the past few years because of the battle over the Affordable Care Act, expanded Medicaid efforts, Medicare for all proposals and just the relentless price increases.

If you feel as though your health insurance costs have gone up a lot, you're probably right.