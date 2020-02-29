Biz Bits: Lincoln-based small-business lender gets a big award

If you aren't in the lending business or don't own a small business that's gotten a loan, then you may never have heard of the Nebraska Economic Development Corp.
NEDCO, as it's more commonly known, is a Lincoln-based certified development company that partners with banks to provide financing for small businesses to acquire land, buildings and equipment or for the construction of a building under the Small Business Administration's 504 Loan Program.
And NEDCO is really good at what it does. For fiscal year 2019, it was the top 504 lender in the four-state region that includes Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.
The company lends all over Nebraska, but you can see its handiwork everywhere in Lincoln. Among recent projects it helped fund are the new 7 Day Furniture store and Stonebrook Exteriors' new headquarters building.
Because NEDCO works behind the scenes, it doesn't get a lot of publicity or recognition, so it's worth mentioning that the organization recently got one of the top awards in its industry.
NEDCO was named Coleman's 2019 Rural Small Business Lender of the Year.
The recognition comes from the Coleman Report, a trade newsletter for the small-business lending industry.
It's apparently a pretty big deal in the industry. NEDCO President Scott Sailors called it an "honor and a privilege" to receive the award.
The recognition even prompted a shout out from Sen. Deb Fischer, who had this to say:
“I applaud Scott Sailors and the team at NEDCO for receiving this special recognition for their hard work in helping Nebraska small businesses secure financing through the Small Business Administration’s 504 loan program. Entrepreneurs in our communities bring good-paying jobs and prosperity to our state, and it is important they have the resources they need to thrive, keeping Nebraska’s economy strong.”
MFP a boon for Nebraska, other states
There has been a lot of media coverage surrounding the Market Facilitation Payments the Trump administration authorized over the past two years to help offset the financial losses farmers faced because of a trade war with China.
The Journal Star's Chris Dunker has used public records requests to find out how much money went to Nebraska and who was getting it. And I've written about dire predictions from the Nebraska Farm Bureau that estimated the state's farmers could be facing close to $1 billion in losses.
A new study from Iowa State University, however, suggests that most Plains states, including Nebraska, have actually come out ahead.
The study, published in the winter 2020 edition of the Center for Agricultural and Rural Development's Agricultural Policy Review, compared the estimated loss from tariffs with the amount of payments each state got.
It found that the vast majority of states came out worse, meaning their tariff losses exceeded the amount of Market Facilitation Payments they got.
However, there were a handful of states that came out ahead, meaning the payments exceeded their losses.
Iowa was the big winner by far, with a net gain of almost $880 million. Nebraska tied with North Dakota for second, with a net gain of $532 million. Other states with a net gain were Kansas, South Dakota, Arkansas and Minnesota.
Nebraska sees higher health costs
Health insurance has been in the news more than usual over the past few years because of the battle over the Affordable Care Act, expanded Medicaid efforts, Medicare for all proposals and just the relentless price increases.
If you feel as though your health insurance costs have gone up a lot, you're probably right.
A recent study from QuoteWizard, a website that allows people to compare insurance rates and find policies, found that Nebraska has seen the third-highest increase in employer-provided health insurance premiums over the five-year period from 2013-2018. Only Arkansas and Iowa saw bigger increases.
Quote Wizard found that average premiums in Nebraska rose from $5,268 in 2013, to $6,851 in 2018, a 30% increase.
The good news, according to the study, is that employers actually picked up more of the premium costs as they increased. In 2013, the employee share of costs was 22.1%; in 2018, it was 20.3%.
You can find the full report here: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-with-most-expensive-health-insurance.
Listing the lists
Regular readers of this column know I sometimes like to end it with a rundown of recent rankings of Lincoln and/or Nebraska in national reports. Here are the latest ones:
* Fifth-best state capital to live in (WalletHub)
* Third-happiest new homebuyers (LawnStarter)
Best of the Buzz
Excerpts from recent Biz Buzz posts:
* 402 Creamery announced on its Facebook page that it's planning a second location in southeast Lincoln.
The ice cream shop at 311 N. Eighth St. in the Haymarket said it will open a location sometime in March near 56th Street and Pine Lake Road.
* Another downtown restaurant, Rutabagas Comfort Food, appears to have found its new location.
The vegan restaurant said in January that it would be moving in March after its short-term lease at 230 N. 12th St. was up.
Though it has not announced that spot, it recently applied for a liquor license for the former Lazzarri's Pizza location at 1434 O St. that closed at the end of 2019.
* According to a liquor license application filed in late January, a bar called Wilhelm's Bierhalle is going into the former McFarland & Sons space at 710 P St. that's next to Lazlo's.
McFarland & Sons closed in the fall of 2017, and the location was briefly repurposed into a Watering Hole location, which only lasted a couple of months. The space has been vacant since January 2018.
