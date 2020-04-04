Biz bits: How low will the Nebraska economy go?

If you've paid attention to the stock market and unemployment claims filings, you know things in the economy are as bad as they've been in a long time, possibly since the Great Depression.
In Nebraska, more than 40,000 people have filed for unemployment in the past two weeks, which is about as many claims as the state gets in an entire year when the economy is doing well. That's not as bad as many places, though, and nearly 10 million people nationally have filed claims during the same period.
That highlights the fact that some states will be much worse off than others.
The good news, according to a report released last week, is that Nebraska will suffer less than most other states.
According to the report from IHS Markit, Nebraska will be one of the states least affected by economic problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
"South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa will be the most resilient given their smaller share of sectors most exposed to COVID-19 disruption and rural landscape, which naturally helps with social distancing," the company said in a news release.
According to the report, those three states, along with North Dakota and West Virginia, are likely to see anywhere from 3.5-5% fewer jobs in the fourth quarter of this year, compared with the same period in 2019. Other states are expected to see year-over-year job losses of 5-10% in the same period.
What that portends is that the economy is not likely to snap right back after the pandemic passes.
How Nebraska fares will depend on a number of factors, according to economists in the state.
"The percent decline in Nebraska's employment and economy may be somewhat less than nationwide because: 1) Nebraska has a high-quality, high-participation labor force that will be better equipped to adjust to dislocation in the labor market, and 2) because Nebraska's economy is less focused on some of the most heavily impacted industries such as tourism, oil production and non food-related manufacturing," Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at UNL, said in an email.
However, Thompson said Nebraska does have challenges that could make a recovery harder. Those include its reliance on ethanol production and a lack of big industries that are likely to bounce back quickly, such as telecommunications.
Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said ethanol is a big concern for Nebraska, which is the No. 2 producer in the country.
"This industry has taken a massive economic hit from the oil battle between Saudia Arabia and Russia and from COVID-19. That is, demand has been hammered by COVID-19, while supply has been pushed higher by the oil war. With oil prices hovering around $20 per barrel, ethanol producers will be temporarily shutting down or significantly reducing output," Goss said in an email. "This will have an obvious negative impact on Nebraska."
Goss said manufacturing and agriculture in Nebraska and the whole Midwest are holding up better than he would have expected and better than the nation as a whole.
He said grain producers are in better shape than those who raise livestock.
"With restaurants limited to takeout, beef and pork have suffered with prices for cattle and hogs plummeting," Goss said.
Thompson said the state's success dealing with coronavirus is the wild card in any economic projection.
"The size of the impact of the Nebraska economy also will depend on how successful our state is in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus," he said.
Unemployment on the rise
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Friday that the official national unemployment rate rose to 4.4% in March, up from 3.5% in February. The rate is likely much higher, because the data comes from early in the month and was gathered before about 10 million people filed for unemployment the last two full weeks of the month.
In Nebraska, where more than 40,000 people filed for unemployment in the last two weeks of the month -- nearly the amount who filed in all of 2019 -- official unemployment for March won't be reported until April 17, so it may show more of the damage.
On Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Labor broke down where many of the more than 24,500 initial unemployment claims filed in the week ending March 29 came from.
The highest number of claims, more than 5,000, continued to come from restaurant and hotel workers, although the number of filings in that category declined from more than 6,000 the previous week.
Another group with a lot of claims, more than 3,500, was health care and social assistance. It saw the biggest numerical number of claims, with a more than 1,800 increase.
The category with the biggest percentage jump in claims was manufacturing, which went from less than 500 the previous week to nearly 1,500 the past week, an increase of more than 200%.
Expect to see very high claims numbers for the next few weeks as more businesses shut down and temporary pay for shelved workers runs out.
Help for businesses
A big reason so many people are out of work is because many businesses have had to either severely curtail their operations or close down altogether to comply with coronavirus-related governmental directives.
That has left many small businesses hanging on by a string.
The good news is the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has estimated that the 43,700 small businesses in Nebraska and their roughly 833,000 employees could be eligible for up to $2 billion in aid via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
You can see how much each state potentially qualifies for at: https://go.aws/2X80Pw4.
