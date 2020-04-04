Biz bits: How low will the Nebraska economy go?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

If you've paid attention to the stock market and unemployment claims filings, you know things in the economy are as bad as they've been in a long time, possibly since the Great Depression.

In Nebraska, more than 40,000 people have filed for unemployment in the past two weeks, which is about as many claims as the state gets in an entire year when the economy is doing well. That's not as bad as many places, though, and nearly 10 million people nationally have filed claims during the same period.

That highlights the fact that some states will be much worse off than others.

The good news, according to a report released last week, is that Nebraska will suffer less than most other states.

According to the report from IHS Markit, Nebraska will be one of the states least affected by economic problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa will be the most resilient given their smaller share of sectors most exposed to COVID-19 disruption and rural landscape, which naturally helps with social distancing," the company said in a news release.