Biz Bits: Enhanced benefits kept Nebraska incomes at normal level, study finds

Pandemic travel troubles

Despite the hospitality and leisure industry taking a huge hit in the first few months of the pandemic, with the Federal Reserve study estimating nearly 30% of the state's jobs in the industry being lost between the first and second quarter of 2020, Nebraska was one of the least-affected states in the country by travel restrictions.

According to a study by online car-shopping site CoPilot, only two states -- North Dakota and Arkansas -- were affected less than Nebraska when it came to travel.

The study looked at the decline in gross domestic product for each state in its accommodation and food services, and arts and entertainment industries, the share those industries have of a state's total GDP and those industries' share of a state's total employment.

Nebraska is the state with the lowest share of its GDP coming from accommodation and food services and is among the lowest for arts and entertainment, which means that even though those industries were hard it in the state, it had a smaller overall effect on the economy.