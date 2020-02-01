Biz bits: A strong year for construction in Lincoln

Last year won't go down as the best ever for Lincoln construction, but it was close.
According to statistics from the city's Building and Safety Department, the total value of building permits in 2019 was $754 million. That was about $20 million less than 2017, which was the best year in Lincoln's history in terms of dollar value.
One very interesting piece of the data is that the total number of permits was at its lowest level since 2013. That means the dollar value per permit was high, yet there weren't any really big building permits, at least by historical standards.
The biggest single building permit of the year was $33 million for a remodeling and expansion project at Bryan East Campus. Other large permits include $23 million for the apartment complex planned at Cotner and P streets, $22.6 million for a new health sciences building at Southeast Community College and $20 million for the Lied Place Residences at 11th and Q streets.
Another notable item from the building permit report: There were 1,035 apartment units permitted, the first time that number has been above 1,000 since 2014.
Retail real estate loses value
In a story a few weeks ago, my colleague Riley Johnson talked to Lancaster County Assessor Rob Ogden about his office's revaluation of commercial property.
Ogden said the values of smaller retail properties generally went up, while those of big box stores dropped as chains like Shopko folded.
"In looking at everything, we had changes," Ogden said. "I don't think they're huge changes with a few exceptions, odd properties."
Here's a snapshot of some of the revaluation of large big box properties (amounts rounded to the nearest hundred thousand dollars):
Former Sears store at Gateway, which was sold, along with two other properties owned by Sears, for $6.3 million:
2019 valuation: $5.4 million
2020 valuation: $5 million
Former Shopko at 66th and O streets, which reportedly has at least one new tenant, Hobby Lobby:
2019: $4.8 million
2020: $4.6 million
Former Shopko at 27th and Pine Lake Road, which is now home to Lincoln's first At Home store:
2019: $5.4 million
2020: $6.1 million
Former Shopko at 27th and Nebraska 2, which remains vacant:
2019: $4.4 million (dropped from $5.3 million in 2018)
2020: $4.2 million
Former Shopko at 27th and Cornhusker Highway, which is being converted to storage space:
2019: $6.7 million
2020: $6.1 million
Former Toys 'R' Us at 5220 N. 27th St., which remains vacant:
2019: $2.8 million
2020: $2.3 million
Those changes make sense, as the buildings that are still vacant saw their valuations drop, while the one that underwent a remodel and got a new tenant saw its value increase.
A lot of other valuations make sense, too. For example, both Dillards and JC Penney, which own their buildings at Gateway Mall, saw no change.
One valuation change that is very curious, however, is the one for Super Target at 40th and Yankee Hill Road. Despite a $4.5 million renovation of the store last year, its valuation dropped by nearly $1 million, from $10.6 million in 2019 to $9.7 million this year.
Entrepreneurs in the Pipeline
There is a distinct Lincoln flavor to this year's class of Pipeline Fellows.
Four Lincoln startup founders were chosen for the Kansas-based entrepreneurial program, which is the most ever in its nine-year history.
* Brent Comstock of BCom Solutions
* Brooke Mullen of Sapahn
* Jeff Smith of Fanbox Subscription Services
* Travis Stephens of Direct Pivot Parts
Previously, the most Lincoln-based entrepreneurs chosen in one year was three in 2016.
The Lincoln connection doesn't stop with the Pipeline Fellows, however. Three local company founders were chosen for awards consideration as well.
Justin Kallhoff of Infogressive and Blake Lawrence of Opendorse were both nominated for the award for Entrepreneurial Excellence in Growth, while Ali Schwanke of BrandPlan was nominated for the Entrepreneurial Inspiration award.
Listing the lists
Regular readers of this column know I sometimes like to end it with a rundown of recent rankings of Lincoln and/or Nebraska in national reports. Here are the latest ones:
* Second-best city for work-life balance (SmartAsset)
* Fourth-best state for startups (Business.org)
