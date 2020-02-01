Biz bits: A strong year for construction in Lincoln

Matt Olberding Business reporter Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005. Follow Matt Olberding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Last year won't go down as the best ever for Lincoln construction, but it was close.

According to statistics from the city's Building and Safety Department, the total value of building permits in 2019 was $754 million. That was about $20 million less than 2017, which was the best year in Lincoln's history in terms of dollar value.

One very interesting piece of the data is that the total number of permits was at its lowest level since 2013. That means the dollar value per permit was high, yet there weren't any really big building permits, at least by historical standards.

The biggest single building permit of the year was $33 million for a remodeling and expansion project at Bryan East Campus. Other large permits include $23 million for the apartment complex planned at Cotner and P streets, $22.6 million for a new health sciences building at Southeast Community College and $20 million for the Lied Place Residences at 11th and Q streets.

Another notable item from the building permit report: There were 1,035 apartment units permitted, the first time that number has been above 1,000 since 2014.

