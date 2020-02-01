You are the owner of this article.
Biz bits: A strong year for construction in Lincoln
BIZ BITS

Biz bits: A strong year for construction in Lincoln

300 N. 48th Street

A Spectrum retail store will be the first tenant for a retail building under construction at the former Skate Zone site at 300 N. 48th St. Construction on a hotel at the site is likely to start in the next two to three months.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Last year won't go down as the best ever for Lincoln construction, but it was close.

According to statistics from the city's Building and Safety Department, the total value of building permits in 2019 was $754 million. That was about $20 million less than 2017, which was the best year in Lincoln's history in terms of dollar value.

One very interesting piece of the data is that the total number of permits was at its lowest level since 2013. That means the dollar value per permit was high, yet there weren't any really big building permits, at least by historical standards.

The biggest single building permit of the year was $33 million for a remodeling and expansion project at Bryan East Campus. Other large permits include $23 million for the apartment complex planned at Cotner and P streets, $22.6 million for a new health sciences building at Southeast Community College and $20 million for the Lied Place Residences at 11th and Q streets.

Another notable item from the building permit report: There were 1,035 apartment units permitted, the first time that number has been above 1,000 since 2014.

Retail real estate loses value

In a story a few weeks ago, my colleague Riley Johnson talked to Lancaster County Assessor Rob Ogden about his office's revaluation of commercial property.

Bankruptcies in Nebraska rise again, hit highest level since 2015

Ogden said the values of smaller retail properties generally went up, while those of big box stores dropped as chains like Shopko folded. 

"In looking at everything, we had changes," Ogden said. "I don't think they're huge changes with a few exceptions, odd properties."

Here's a snapshot of some of the revaluation of large big box properties (amounts rounded to the nearest hundred thousand dollars):

Former Sears store at Gateway, which was sold, along with two other properties owned by Sears, for $6.3 million:

Lincoln Sears building to be spruced up, leased out

2019 valuation: $5.4 million

2020 valuation: $5 million

Former Shopko at 66th and O streets, which reportedly has at least one new tenant, Hobby Lobby:

2019: $4.8 million

2020: $4.6 million

Former Shopko at 27th and Pine Lake Road, which is now home to Lincoln's first At Home store:

2019: $5.4 million

2020: $6.1 million

Former Shopko at 27th and Nebraska 2, which remains vacant:

2019: $4.4 million (dropped from $5.3 million in 2018)

2020: $4.2 million

Former Shopko at 27th and Cornhusker Highway, which is being converted to storage space:

2019: $6.7 million

2020: $6.1 million

Former Toys 'R' Us at 5220 N. 27th St., which remains vacant:

2019: $2.8 million

2020: $2.3 million

Those changes make sense, as the buildings that are still vacant saw their valuations drop, while the one that underwent a remodel and got a new tenant saw its value increase.

Kinkaider plans bar, distillery at former Green Flash spot in Lincoln

A lot of other valuations make sense, too. For example, both Dillards and JC Penney, which own their buildings at Gateway Mall, saw no change.

One valuation change that is very curious, however, is the one for Super Target at 40th and Yankee Hill Road. Despite a $4.5 million renovation of the store last year, its valuation dropped by nearly $1 million, from $10.6 million in 2019 to $9.7 million this year.

Entrepreneurs in the Pipeline

There is a distinct Lincoln flavor to this year's class of Pipeline Fellows.

Four Lincoln startup founders were chosen for the Kansas-based entrepreneurial program, which is the most ever in its nine-year history.

* Brent Comstock of BCom Solutions

* Brooke Mullen of Sapahn

* Jeff Smith of Fanbox Subscription Services

* Travis Stephens of Direct Pivot Parts

Previously, the most Lincoln-based entrepreneurs chosen in one year was three in 2016.

Lincoln company looks to take agtech to the next level

The Lincoln connection doesn't stop with the Pipeline Fellows, however. Three local company founders were chosen for awards consideration as well.

Justin Kallhoff of Infogressive and Blake Lawrence of Opendorse were both nominated for the award for Entrepreneurial Excellence in Growth, while Ali Schwanke of BrandPlan was nominated for the Entrepreneurial Inspiration award.

Listing the lists

Regular readers of this column know I sometimes like to end it with a rundown of recent rankings of Lincoln and/or Nebraska in national reports. Here are the latest ones:

* Second-best city for work-life balance (SmartAsset)

* Fourth-best state for startups (Business.org)

Best of the Buzz

Excerpts from recent Biz Buzz posts:

* The former Misty's location in Williamsburg Village will be getting a new tenant.

Mexican restaurant El Potrero in January filed a building permit to remodel the space at 3930 Village Drive, near 40th Street and Old Cheney Road, which has been vacant since Misty's closed in August 2018.

El Potrero has had a location at Eighth and Q streets in the Haymarket since 2005.

New construction in Lincoln

Go to Journalstar.com/bizbuzz to read more Biz Buzz posts.

Have a business news tip? Send it to businessnews@journalstar.com.

