Biz Bits: A retail revival in the middle of the pandemic?

If you pay attention to the news, including what I've reported in the Journal Star, you'd get the idea that things are bad for retail.
Businesses large and small are downsizing, closing locations or shutting down completely.
The retail industry was already in trouble due to a shift to online sales, and then the coronavirus pandemic put the nail in the proverbial coffin for the weakest businesses.
Look around Lincoln and you will see a lot of empty retail storefronts.
But a recent analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta suggests retail in Lincoln, at least from a physical location standpoint, is actually doing better than it was last year.
The bank has published a Commercial Real Estate Momentum Index that analyzes conditions in the four main commercial building categories -- industrial, office, multifamily and retail -- in more than 300 U.S. metropolitan areas.
The index has been in the green for the first three quarters of the year in Lincoln, which signals upward momentum, although the third-quarter reading, while still positive, was the lowest of the year.
The index for Lincoln had been in the deep blue all of last year, which indicated strong downward momentum.
The data for this year comes as a bit of a surprise, considering Lincoln's retail vacancy rate was at 7.1% in the first half of the year, according to NAI FMA Realty, the highest it's been since 2011. However, Lincoln's rate was well below the national rate, which was above 10% at the end of June.
Regionally, retail seems to be a bit of a mixed bag. Omaha and Sioux City, Iowa, both have stronger indexes than Lincoln. Sioux Falls, South Dakota; the Kansas City area and Des Moines, Iowa, are deep in the blue.
You can see the data for yourself at bit.ly/3mIQQWU.
Coming (down) soon
I had a couple of sources contact me earlier this month to let me know they spied construction fencing up around the former Shopko building at 27th Street and Nebraska 2.
That likely means the store and surrounding development will be demolished soon, although as of the middle of last week, the owners had not filed a demolition permit.
RED Development, the same company that owns SouthPointe Pavilions, has been mum on its plans for the former Shopko site, which reportedly include an apartment complex and other commercial development.
A company spokeswoman told me last week that there is "nothing to share at this time," but that I will be the first media representative to hear from them when there is news to share.
So to the residents of the area, who I know have been waiting patiently (and in some cases impatiently), I'll say that as soon as I know something, I'll let you know.
Listing the lists
Regular readers of this column know I sometimes like to end it with a rundown of recent rankings of Lincoln and/or Nebraska in national reports. The latest:
* No. 7 city with the least financial distress during COVID-19 (WalletHub)
