Biz Bits: A retail revival in the middle of the pandemic?

If you pay attention to the news, including what I've reported in the Journal Star, you'd get the idea that things are bad for retail.

Businesses large and small are downsizing, closing locations or shutting down completely.

The retail industry was already in trouble due to a shift to online sales, and then the coronavirus pandemic put the nail in the proverbial coffin for the weakest businesses.

Look around Lincoln and you will see a lot of empty retail storefronts.

But a recent analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta suggests retail in Lincoln, at least from a physical location standpoint, is actually doing better than it was last year.

The bank has published a Commercial Real Estate Momentum Index that analyzes conditions in the four main commercial building categories -- industrial, office, multifamily and retail -- in more than 300 U.S. metropolitan areas.

The index has been in the green for the first three quarters of the year in Lincoln, which signals upward momentum, although the third-quarter reading, while still positive, was the lowest of the year.

The index for Lincoln had been in the deep blue all of last year, which indicated strong downward momentum.