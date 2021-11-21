Biz Bits: A $1 billion year for Lincoln construction

Matt Olberding Business reporter Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005. Follow Matt Olberding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It only took 10 months for Lincoln to pass the $1 billion mark for annual construction permits for the first time ever.

As of the end of October, the value of building permits this year was $1.053 billion.

How impressive is that figure? Before this year, the total value of annual permits had never reached $800 million.

Last year, for the entire year, there were 2,698 permits filed, worth about $706 million. This year, there already have been 3,134 permits filed.

Obviously, inflation plays some role in the total amount. The average amount of each permit this year is about $336,000. Last year, the average permit was $261,650.

However, there's no overlooking the surge in overall activity.

There already have been more permits for town homes and apartments this year than in any full year since at least 2012. Permits for single-family homes through 10 months are higher than all but two years since 2012.

Commercial categories that have seen big increases in permits and permit value include schools and industrial buildings.