Biz Bits: 17% of Nebraskans face foreclosure risk, study finds

There's been a lot of talk about what the expiration of the national eviction moratorium on Saturday might mean for renters.

There are certainly Nebraskans struggling to pay their rent who might face eviction because of the expiration. But a study suggests that the expiration of a moratorium on foreclosures on the same day might have a bigger effect on the state.

The study released last week by QuoteWizard, a subsidiary of LendingTree, shows that 17.2% of Nebraskans are at risk of foreclosure, a number eclipsed only by South Dakota and Alaska. That's more than twice the U.S. average of 8.1%.

In Lincoln, real estate firm CoreLogic reported that 1.9% of mortgages were seriously delinquent in April, more than three times the rate in April 2020.

More people, 21%, are facing eviction in the state, but that's lower than the national average and ranks quite low compared with other states, according to the study.

Hot home prices

One of the reasons the study cites for rising foreclosure rates is soaring home prices, something that Lincoln continues to experience.