A nonprofit trade group that works to grow Nebraska's biosciences industry has announced a change in leadership.
Bio Nebraska Life Sciences Association said Wednesday that Executive Director Phil Kozera will step down at the end of the month.
Kozera, who is taking a leadership role with MatMaCorp, a Lincoln-based biotechnology company, will be succeeded by Rob Owen, who currently is Bio Nebraska's board chairman.
“It’s been a privilege to lead Bio Nebraska and, in partnership with our board and members, transform the organization into one of the Midwest’s foremost life sciences trade associations,” Kozera, who led the organization for eight years, said in a news release.
Owen is an Omaha-based attorney who formerly was general counsel for medical device company Streck Inc. He also served as senior counsel to former U.S. Sen. Chuck Hagel.