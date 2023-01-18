Bill would provide $60 million for proposed Lincoln convention center

A bipartisan group of Lincoln senators has introduced a bill that would give the city $60 million in state funds to help build a new convention center.

LB709, introduced Wednesday by Sen. Anna Wishart, a Democrat, and Republican Sens. Suzanne Geist and Beau Ballard, would create a convention center fund for primary cities in Nebraska and allocate $60 million in one-time funding to build a new convention center in a qualified Census tract, which is a census tract where at least 50% of the population is considered low income.

Lincoln, which has sought to build a convention center for years, is the only primary class city in the state.

Last year, a coalition of organizations and community leaders led by Visit Lincoln, the Downtown Lincoln Association and Lincoln Rotary Club 14, commissioned a report by CSL International that determined there is enough interest in Lincoln from state, regional and national organizations to support development of a new convention center with a 30,000-square-foot multipurpose event hall, 24,000 square feet of supporting ballroom and meeting space and other elements such as gathering and outdoor spaces that can be used for events.

The study also identified five potential locations for a convention center: the former Journal Star production building at Ninth and Q streets; the current site of Midwest Steel at Eighth and N streets; a site adjacent to the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel; the site of the current downtown post office next door to Pinnacle Bank Arena; and a location in the Telegraph District east of downtown. All five of those sites are in qualified Census tracts.

The same group on Wednesday released what they are calling phase 2 of the study, which recommends building a two-story, 129,600-square-foot convention center with an estimated cost of between $111 million and $120 million.

“Lincoln has a tremendous opportunity for a long-term return on investment, and to once again improve the destination skyline much as was successful with Pinnacle Bank Arena,” Jeff Maul, executive director of Visit Lincoln and vice president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release.

Maul said a new convention center would help retain existing conventions as well as attract new ones, "which will generate significant new spending, supporting personal income, job creation and tax revenues.”

Other highlights of the report's second phase include:

* The potential a new convention center would host more than 200 events a year, generating more than 112,600 attendee days and 25,800 hotel room nights.

* The facility could generate $18.5 million in economic activity and support 230 jobs.

* The project would generate nearly $1.3 million in hotel and restaurant taxes per year.

The city's other main business organization, the Lincoln Independent Business Association, also voiced its support.

“LIBA believes the vitality of our community comes from economic growth,” Bud Synhorst, the group's president and CEO, said in the release. “A convention center would be a significant step forward for Lincoln’s economic growth.”

Wishart said she has had some "initial conversations" with senators from the Omaha area and outstate Nebraska and does believe there will be a fair amount of legislative support for the proposal. She said that if the bill passes, it's likely the money would come from the existing budget surplus.

Wishart said there are a number of bills targeting economic development and infrastructure projects around the state, and as part of those conversations, "it is important that Lincoln has a seat at the table when it comes to one-time funds from economic development."

Even if the bill passes, Lincoln would still need to come up with $50 million-$60 million to pay for a facility.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird hinted that funding for a convention center would likely have to come from a public-private collaboration.

“While there are many decisions yet to be made regarding the proposed convention center, the city is committed to leading a robust public engagement effort that provides our residents a role in determining how a successful public-private partnership should be structured to ensure the most successful implementation of this project,” she said in the release.

Wishart said she believes that if a convention center is built, it will be at one of the sites identified in the CSL International study, but there is still a lot of work to be done to narrow down the sites to determine which one is best.

