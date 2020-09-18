Big Kawasaki customer says current and future contracts are in jeopardy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kawasaki's largest customer has warned its suppliers that it may have to cut back on both existing and future contracts because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Patrick J. Foye, CEO of the Metropolitan Transit Authority, wrote in a letter to Kawasaki Rail Car and several other companies that "many current and all future contracts are in jeopardy" because of the "financial devastation" caused by COVID-19.

Foye said the authority, which serves much of the New York metropolitan area, is losing $200 million a week due to reduced ridership, "an unprecedented crisis that eclipses even the Great Depression’s impact on our ridership and finances."

"These declines, compounded by the loss of state and local taxes and subsidies that support our organization, have left us with a $16 billion projected deficit through 2024," he wrote in the letter.

Foye said the authority needs $12 billion in emergency federal aid or it may have to eliminate much of its current and future capital spending.

Kawasaki in 2018 was awarded a contract with the authority that, if all options are exercised, would be worth $3.6 billion and include the manufacture of more than 1,600 subway cars. Most of that work would be done at the company's rail car plant in Lincoln.