Best places to work in Lincoln announced

Thirteen businesses were honored Thursday night at Haymarket Park for being among the top places to work in Lincoln.

The 10th annual Lincoln's Best Places to Work award ceremony highlighted Lincoln businesses for their outstanding efforts to create positive environments for their employees.

The awards were given out prior to the Lincoln Saltdogs' American Association game against Lake Country Dockhounds.

Companies were awarded first, second and third places in four categories based on their number of employees.

Olsson was named the best place to work in Lincoln for the third year in a row in the extra-large category -- businesses with more than 150 employees. Nelnet was awarded second place, while Community Action and Common Wealth Electric Company tied for third.

In the large category (50-149 employees), CompanyCam was first, Edward Jones was second and UNICO Group was third.

Don't Panic Labs was awarded first place in the medium category (25-49 employees). RentVision finished second, while Region V Systems was third.

In the small company category for businesses with 10-24 employees, Complete Hearing took the top prize for the second year in a row. Custom Blinds and Design finished second, while KidGlov came in third.

"We love the idea that we can do a program that really showcases the awesome things that employers are doing to make themselves the best places to work," said Pam Bourne, an attorney for event sponsor Woods Aitken.

Additionally, Lily Lautenschlager, a recent Lincoln East graduate, was the Honorary Community Impact Award winner for her volunteer work.

"She gives back twofold to everyone and every activity that's ever supported her," said Kevin Heim, as he presented her with the award.

Rankings were based on surveys submitted by employees that look at a number of attributes, including leadership, manager effectiveness and career development.

Quantum Workplace then takes the surveys and creates a score for each business. A total of 76 companies filled out surveys.

