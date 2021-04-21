Best Places to Work finalists named

This year's Best Places to Work in Lincoln finalists have been announced.

The 12 finalists are split into four categories based on workforce size, with three finalists each in the small, medium, large and extra large categories. The extra large category is new this year.

The awards, sponsored by Woods Aitken LLP, along with the Lincoln Human Resource Management Association and the Lincoln Journal Star, are determined based on the results of the Best Places to Work in Lincoln survey conducted earlier this year.

The final rankings for each category will be announced at an awards celebration on June 10 at Haymarket Park. Reservations for the ceremony can be made through April 30 at www.woodsaitken.com/bptw.

Here are this year's nominees, listed in alphabetical order in each category:

Small Companies (10-24 employees): Complete Hearing, KidGlov, Merrill Lynch.

Medium Companies (25-49 employees): DataVizion, Don’t Panic Labs, Opendorse.

Large Companies (50-149 employees): Brester Construction Inc., Q2, UNICO Group.