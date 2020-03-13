You are the owner of this article.
Berkshire Hathaway will not allow shareholders at annual meeting
Berkshire Hathaway will not allow shareholders at annual meeting

Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders

A cutout of Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett advertises Duracell Batteries during a shareholders shopping day in Omaha during last year's annual meeting. Buffett announced Friday that shareholders will not be allowed to attend this year's meeting due to the coronavirus outbreak.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

Berkshire Hathaway announced Friday that shareholders will not be allowed to attend its annual meeting in Omaha on May 2.

CEO Warren Buffett said in a news release Friday that "events have moved very fast since Berkshire issued its annual report on February 22."

Because of that, Buffett said, "we will not be able to allow shareholders to physically attend the meeting, and all special events are canceled"

"I very much regret this action; for many decades the annual meeting has been a high point of the year for me and my partner, Charlie Munger."

The Berkshire Hathaway meeting annually brings tens of thousands of people to Omaha. Even though the company has started streaming the meetings live on Yahoo in recent years, about 40,000 people attended last year's meeting at the CHI Health Center.

The announcement is another blow to the Omaha economy, which earlier this week lost two of its biggest events -- the College World Series and first- and second-round games in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

"It is now clear ... that large gatherings can pose a health threat to the participants and the greater community," Buffett said in the news release. "We won’t ask this of our employees and, we won’t expose Omaha to the possibility of becoming a 'hot spot' in the current pandemic."

Of the 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska so far, nine are in Douglas County. And a 10th potential Douglas County case was reported Friday in a Mutual of Omaha employee.

He said he would attend the meeting along with a few Berkshire employees and possibly some favored journalists. Munger might also attend. Yahoo will again stream the meeting.

"Charlie and I will miss you, but we will see many thousands of you next year," Buffett said.

Buffett says economy is slowing amid coronavirus fears

Latest updates on coronavirus in Nebraska

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

11th coronavirus case reported in state
News
11th coronavirus case reported in state

11th coronavirus case reported in state

  Julie Koch
  • Updated

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported late Thursday night that an 11th Nebraska resident has apparently contracted the…

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

