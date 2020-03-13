Berkshire Hathaway will not allow shareholders at annual meeting

Berkshire Hathaway announced Friday that shareholders will not be allowed to attend its annual meeting in Omaha on May 2.

CEO Warren Buffett said in a news release Friday that "events have moved very fast since Berkshire issued its annual report on February 22."

Because of that, Buffett said, "we will not be able to allow shareholders to physically attend the meeting, and all special events are canceled"

"I very much regret this action; for many decades the annual meeting has been a high point of the year for me and my partner, Charlie Munger."

The Berkshire Hathaway meeting annually brings tens of thousands of people to Omaha. Even though the company has started streaming the meetings live on Yahoo in recent years, about 40,000 people attended last year's meeting at the CHI Health Center.

The announcement is another blow to the Omaha economy, which earlier this week lost two of its biggest events -- the College World Series and first- and second-round games in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.