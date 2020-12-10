Behold! A crawfish named Mary plays a part in December miracle

"It seemed as though to me that she was depressed, as weird as that sounds," he said. "She didn't respond to anything. And I fully thought that she was not going to make it."

Then one day, Conrad picked her up to show her to someone and saw she had a bunch of what looked like caviar under her tail, her swimmerets.

And there were tiny black beads floating in the water around her, which she collected and put back under her tail.

"By the time that we figured out that there were eggs, she'd been alone a long time," he said.

So Pinchy got a new name, Mary.

He decided to wait and watch, not sure if the eggs could even hatch in such a lowly plastic habitat. But eventually they started to change a little, some of them turning red.

Around Thanksgiving, a customer came to Surf & Turf, at 57th Street and Old Cheney Road, looking for a certain kind of mussel to feed to her nephew's puffer fish. When she saw Mary, she told Conrad she thought her nephew, Dan Head, might be able to help him out. He is a 20-year aquatic hobbyist and could take Mary to his house and put her up in one of his aquariums.

A crawfish doula, so to speak.