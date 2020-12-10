Behold! A crawfish named Mary plays a part in December miracle

Monte Conrad thought he might be seeing a virgin birth in this month of Christmas, so he named his southeast Lincoln shop's pet crawfish Mary.
Most of the crawfish who come to Conrad's Surf & Turf Food Co. in the spring and summer get sold, boiled and gobbled up at graduation parties and other outdoor events.
But usually a few escape that fate, and come to live in the store in a 9-by-12-inch Tupperware-like container with enough water to cover their exoskeleton and a white plastic tube they can hide in from the more aggressive among them.
This year, a year in which strange and complicated things happen, Conrad had several of the crawfish in the container as a conversation piece for customers and entertainment for their kids, as they raised their claws to defend against any attempt to touch them.
As the months went by, one of the crawfish died, and another escaped and was found under a cooler, dried out and gone.
That left Mary, who at the time was called Pinchy.
She was always the calmest and quietest of the three, Conrad said. But even so, within the past couple of months, after the last of her container buddies met their demise, she got even more docile.
Not to anthropomorphize ... well, OK, to anthropomorphize ... Conrad said she began to act lonely.
"It seemed as though to me that she was depressed, as weird as that sounds," he said. "She didn't respond to anything. And I fully thought that she was not going to make it."
Then one day, Conrad picked her up to show her to someone and saw she had a bunch of what looked like caviar under her tail, her swimmerets.
And there were tiny black beads floating in the water around her, which she collected and put back under her tail.
"By the time that we figured out that there were eggs, she'd been alone a long time," he said.
So Pinchy got a new name, Mary.
He decided to wait and watch, not sure if the eggs could even hatch in such a lowly plastic habitat. But eventually they started to change a little, some of them turning red.
Around Thanksgiving, a customer came to Surf & Turf, at 57th Street and Old Cheney Road, looking for a certain kind of mussel to feed to her nephew's puffer fish. When she saw Mary, she told Conrad she thought her nephew, Dan Head, might be able to help him out. He is a 20-year aquatic hobbyist and could take Mary to his house and put her up in one of his aquariums.
A crawfish doula, so to speak.
Head, whose full-time work is at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, agreed to watch out for Mary during the month of December when Conrad would be busy with the holiday rush.
"I was brought up in my family to help people out when they need help. And it just went from there," Head said.
In her new digs, a 10-gallon fish tank, Mary's eggs thrived and began hatching, teeny red crawfish that looked just like mom, or dad, probably both. There's about 60 Head has been able to count, and she has a bunch hiding under her yet.
Head will donate the tank when Conrad is ready to take his pet and her offspring back at the end of December.
Mary is a Louisiana crawfish, which needs a male to fertilize the eggs, and apparently one of the other crawfish in the plastic container with her did that before meeting his demise.
Head has six years experience in raising crustaceans, he said, with a Mexican dwarf crawfish and cherry, carbon and electric blue shrimp among his successes. He has four freshwater aquariums and two saltwater aquariums, and another being set up but not yet running.
"Over the years, I've been slowly learning new things," he said.
And with the shrimp and crawfish experience, he figured he knew enough to help out Conrad and Mary.
When she got to his house, Mary's shell had a white hue, probably caused by stress. But with a diet of shrimp pellet protein and algae wafer, her shell is now a bright red to dark red.
"It seems like she is a lot happier not being in such a small space," Head said.
Conrad will set up the tank when it returns after Christmas, low enough so kids can see Mary and her army of little red crawfish.
Head said the aquarium will give her a better life. She can live awhile and even have another litter of babies.
And Conrad will keep his crawfish doula's number handy.
