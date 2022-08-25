Beer for the Midwest farmer: Lincoln brewer partners with equipment dealer

Zipline Brewing Co. has come up with collaboration beers honoring a number of groups, from Ukrainian refugees to University of Nebraska alumni to flood victims.

With it's latest effort, it's celebrating the state's farmers.

The award-winning Lincoln brewery has partnered with AKRS Equipment Solutions, a John Deere dealership with more than two dozen locations across Nebraska and Kansas, to produce AKRS Ale.

In a news release, the two companies described the beer as "proudly made for the hardworking Midwest farmer."

The light beer, which is brewed with Nebraska-grown corn, has fewer than 100 calories per serving and "finishes crisp and clean with a light refreshing flavor."

"Just as our customers associate the AKRS name with quality in the field, we want them to look for AKRS Ale when it’s time to wind down and know they’re getting a great American beer brewed with them in mind,” said Kevin Clark, CEO of AKRS.

Marcus Powers, co-founder and CEO of Zipline, said AKRS Ale "will become the go-to brew for an entire group of folks that love light American beers but might not think they have any great local options."

"In this project, we’re bringing together local companies to create a local beer, made with local ingredients, for local farmers,” he said.

The beer will have a limited release on draft next week, followed by a full-scale launch, including 12 packs of cans, in October.