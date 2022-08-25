 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Beer for the Midwest farmer: Lincoln brewer partners with equipment dealer

  • Updated
  • 0

Zipline Brewing Co. has come up with collaboration beers honoring a number of groups, from Ukrainian refugees to University of Nebraska alumni to flood victims.

With it's latest effort, it's celebrating the state's farmers.

AKRS ale

AKRS Ale is a collaboration between Zipline Brewing Co. and AKRS Equipment Solutions.

The award-winning Lincoln brewery has partnered with AKRS Equipment Solutions, a John Deere dealership with more than two dozen locations across Nebraska and Kansas, to produce AKRS Ale.

In a news release, the two companies described the beer as "proudly made for the hardworking Midwest farmer."

The light beer, which is brewed with Nebraska-grown corn, has fewer than 100 calories per serving and "finishes crisp and clean with a light refreshing flavor."

"Just as our customers associate the AKRS name with quality in the field, we want them to look for AKRS Ale when it’s time to wind down and know they’re getting a great American beer brewed with them in mind,” said Kevin Clark, CEO of AKRS.

People are also reading…

Kinkaider plans 3rd Lincoln concept in Haymarket
Wilber residents work to bring brewery back to town

Marcus Powers, co-founder and CEO of Zipline, said AKRS Ale "will become the go-to brew for an entire group of folks that love light American beers but might not think they have any great local options."

"In this project, we’re bringing together local companies to create a local beer, made with local ingredients, for local farmers,” he said.

The beer will have a limited release on draft next week, followed by a full-scale launch, including 12 packs of cans, in October.

Lincoln brewery wins gold medal at U.S. Open Beer Championships
Lincoln brewery, restaurant featured in new cookbook of craft beer food pairings

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can break free if your parents have bad money habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News