Beer equipment maker to match gift card purchases

Lincoln-based American Beer Equipment has pledged to match gift card purchases from Nebraska brewers up to $10,000.

American Beer Equipment, which is a division of Norland International, has partnered with the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild to match gift cards sold by any guild member on Friday.

American Beer Equipment said in a news release that breweries will report their total gift card sales from that day and the company will buy an equivalent amount up to $10,000.

“Our Nebraska breweries were key to our growth when we started, and many were among our first customers," Vice President Adam Kosmicki said in the news release. "We’ll always appreciate that the foundation of our success came from the support of our local breweries.

"The recent disruptions in business are devastating for many of our customers, and we want to do something to help by starting here at home."

