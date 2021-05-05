Beef eaters, Gov. Ricketts has an incentive for you

Nebraska officials have always encouraged people to eat beef, which is the state's largest single industry.

But now they are putting something at stake. (Or is it steak?)

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday unveiled the "Good Life Great Steaks Nebraska Beef Passport," a program that encourages people to visit restaurants across the state and order beef off the menu.

Forty-one restaurants, stretching from Gering to Omaha, are participating in the passport program, which is sponsored by the Nebraska Beef Council.

The program allows anyone who visits a participating restaurant, orders a beef item and gets their passport stamped to enter a contest to win prizes ranging from a beef grilling package to an 80-quart cooler filled with $500 worth of beef.

The passport program coincides with Ricketts' proclamation of May as Beef Month in the state.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said Nebraska's beef industry weathered the coronavirus pandemic pretty well, with exports down only 4% last year, but it's important to highlight the industry in light of attacks that have been coming from "radical environmentalists to Bill Gates."