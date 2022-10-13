Beck's shows off plans for Seward County operation

Beck's Hybrids hosted a ceremonial "flag-raising" ceremony near Seward where it plans to expand an agricultural operation that it bought last year from Syngenta.

Beck's, which bills itself as the largest family-owned retail seed company and the third-largest seed brand in the United States, bought the 150-acre site right off of Interstate 80 at the Goehner exit in December.

The Indiana-based company said it plans to reconstruct existing buildings on the site and add new ones, which will be a sales and distribution hub as well as have over 100 acres dedicated to agricultural research. It said in a news release that it will add "multiple new full-time employees."

Beck's said it expects the site to be partially operational before the end of the year, with full operation coming sometime next year.

The company said it anticipates having an official grand opening at the inaugural Nebraska Field Show in August.