Bearing maker opens Lincoln plant
Bearing maker opens Lincoln plant

Cosmoprof

Stucki Roller Bearing has opened a manufacturing and distribution facility in this building at 5500 N. 58th Court.

 Lancaster County Assessor's Office

A company that provides reconditioned bearings for railroad freight cars and locomotives said Monday it has opened a manufacturing and distribution facility in Lincoln.

Stucki Roller Bearing, a division of A. Stucki Company, announced that it has opened its second location in northeast Lincoln at 5500 N. 58th Court.

The facility has 50,000 square feet of manufacturing, distribution and office space, which, the company says, is 40% larger than its main location in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

The building was previously used as a distribution center by CosmoProf, which is owned by Sally Beauty. It closed last year.

Doug Spire, Stucki Roller Bearing's vice president of operations/locomotive, said in a news release that with the new location, the company is "poised to better serve our customers in the western half of the country and have the space to grow our business and expand into additional product lines.”

The facility actually opened in January, and the company said it already has hired 30 employees and is looking for more.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

