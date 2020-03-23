Bearing maker opens Lincoln plant

A company that provides reconditioned bearings for railroad freight cars and locomotives said Monday it has opened a manufacturing and distribution facility in Lincoln.

Stucki Roller Bearing, a division of A. Stucki Company, announced that it has opened its second location in northeast Lincoln at 5500 N. 58th Court.

The facility has 50,000 square feet of manufacturing, distribution and office space, which, the company says, is 40% larger than its main location in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

The building was previously used as a distribution center by CosmoProf, which is owned by Sally Beauty. It closed last year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Doug Spire, Stucki Roller Bearing's vice president of operations/locomotive, said in a news release that with the new location, the company is "poised to better serve our customers in the western half of the country and have the space to grow our business and expand into additional product lines.”

The facility actually opened in January, and the company said it already has hired 30 employees and is looking for more.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.