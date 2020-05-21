Be Safe Nebraska launched to help local businesses come back from pandemic shutdowns

Reopening Nebraska is important. Keeping it open is even more vital, say organizers of a collaborative effort to do so safely.
That comes with confidence among employees and customers that a business is operating safely as they reopen following pandemic-caused shutdowns.
It's key to safely returning Nebraska to economic normalcy, says the National Safety Council's Nebraska chapter, which on Thursday launched Be Safe Nebraska, an initiative focused on the safety of all Nebraska companies, their employees and customers.
“Businesses are facing new challenges and questions as they look to reopen and a return to normal," said Wendy Birdsall, president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, in a written statement. "With safety as a top priority, businesses can protect their employees and customers by adhering to local and federal guidelines that instill confidence and promote safe environments."
Participating companies that have implemented a risk-assessment document and taken a pledge will receive a certificate of commitment and “I Pledged” material that can be used to inform their employees, customers and suppliers.
This commitment will help instill confidence that the business is working diligently to protect everyone who enters. Giving the public confidence that they are not incurring undue risk by patronizing a business is extremely important, Birdsall said.
She encouraged all local businesses to "take the pledge and help keep Nebraskans safe during the days and weeks to come.”
The Greater Omaha Chamber, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Lincoln Chamber of Commerce collaborated on the Be Safe Nebraska initiative.
“All the relief and stimulus funds in the world won’t matter if people don’t feel confident going back out into their communities," said David G. Brown, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber. "The Be Safe Nebraska program is a first step toward providing transparency and building trust in a post-COVID-19 world.”
The pledge can be completed at BeSafeNebraska.com.
