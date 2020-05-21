Be Safe Nebraska launched to help local businesses come back from pandemic shutdowns

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Reopening Nebraska is important. Keeping it open is even more vital, say organizers of a collaborative effort to do so safely.

That comes with confidence among employees and customers that a business is operating safely as they reopen following pandemic-caused shutdowns.

It's key to safely returning Nebraska to economic normalcy, says the National Safety Council's Nebraska chapter, which on Thursday launched Be Safe Nebraska, an initiative focused on the safety of all Nebraska companies, their employees and customers.

“Businesses are facing new challenges and questions as they look to reopen and a return to normal," said Wendy Birdsall, president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, in a written statement. "With safety as a top priority, businesses can protect their employees and customers by adhering to local and federal guidelines that instill confidence and promote safe environments."

Participating companies that have implemented a risk-assessment document and taken a pledge will receive a certificate of commitment and “I Pledged” material that can be used to inform their employees, customers and suppliers.