BD partners with federal agency to invest $70M in Nebraska plants to make needles, syringes

BD announced Wednesday that it will be making $70 million in upgrades to its Nebraska manufacturing facilities to develop new manufacturing lines to ensure a steady supply of syringes and needles during the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Jersey-based company said it has formed a strategic public-private partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which is part of the U.S. Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.

As part of the alliance, BARDA will contribute $42 million of the $70 million cost of the improvements, which are expected to take a year to complete.

Once the new lines are up and running, they will produce hundreds of millions of syringes and needles annually to support current and future pandemic vaccination efforts, and BARDA will have priority access to the products.

BD did not say whether it will invest in all of its Nebraska facilities or just some of them. The company has four manufacturing plants in the state -- two in Columbus and one each in Holdrege and Broken Bow -- that employ more than 2,500 people combined. It also did not say if the expansions would add jobs.