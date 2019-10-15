{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Innovation Campus

 Nebraska Innovation Campus. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

The Better Business Bureau announced its local 2019 Integrity Awards at a luncheon Tuesday at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

For the first time, the Lincoln office's awards included businesses from Grand Island, and the winner of the Integrity Award for businesses with more than 100 employees was Five Points Bank, which is based in Grand Island but has a Lincoln branch that it opened last year at 8500 S. 30th St.

Two Lincoln businesses, Hampton Enterprises -- Properties & Construction and Vancer Inc., won the Integrity Award for businesses with 25-99 employees.

Bridge to Better Living, a company that helps connect seniors with living options, won the award for companies with 10 or fewer employees.

The charity award went to the Child Advocacy Center of Lincoln.

The BBB also gave two Silver Awards of Distinction -- essentially second-place awards -- to Amur Equipment Finance of Grand Island and Integrity Exterior Solutions of Lincoln.

David Graff, CEO of Hudl, was the keynote speaker at Tuesday's luncheon. Graff spoke about the growth and evolution of the Lincoln-based sports video company from a three-person startup to the world leader in sports video analysis with 2,100 employees in 20 countries.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Load comments