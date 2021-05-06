'Basic guardrails': Nebraska senators narrowly advance meatpacking workers protection bill

"All very basic, reinforcing what some plants already are doing," Vargas said.

Sen. Julie Slama of Peru led opposition to the measure, suggesting that some provisions might conflict with federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards while other proposals could be impossible to achieve.

Workers already have access to COVID-19 vaccines, she said, and "the majority of them have been fully vaccinated."

Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair expressed some concerns about "how far is too far" to go in proposing restrictions, suggesting he would like to "err on the side of liberty."

A number of opponents said meatpacking plants in their districts already are complying with recommended new safety standards while the rate of positive coronavirus cases has dramatically slowed down.

On the other hand, a number of proponents pointed to the new challenges that may be raised by variants of the virus and a reduction in precautions.

"We are not out of the woods yet," Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha said.

"No one is demonizing the industry," Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha told his colleagues.